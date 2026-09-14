With Rs 3,383 Crore Wealth, Mumbai BJP MLA Parag Shah Dresses Up As Beggar In Ghatkopar; Here’s What Happened Next

BJP MLA Parag Shah surprised people after a video showing him dressed as a beggar and seeking alms on the streets of Mumbai went viral on social media. The politician was seen sitting by the roadside, walking through the area and interacting with people, while apparently remaining unrecognised.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

The viral video shows Shah, who is otherwise known for his political profile and wealth, adopting the appearance of a beggar and moving around the streets without his usual security arrangements. He was reportedly seen asking people for alms and spending time among ordinary residents. His disguise was convincing enough that people around him apparently did not realise that the man seeking money was a sitting MLA. The video left many social media users surprised, with several wondering why the politician had taken on such an unusual role.

🙏 पवित्र पर्युषण पर्व पर एक प्रेरणादायी अनुभव 🙏 परम पूज्य राष्ट्रसंत श्री नम्रमुनि महाराज साहेब ने अपने प्रवचन में समाज के जरूरतमंद लोगों के प्रति संवेदनशीलता, करुणा और मानवता का संदेश दिया। गुरुदेव की आज्ञा का पालन करते हुए वेशभूषा बदलकर घाटकोपर रेलवे स्टेशन परिसर में आम… pic.twitter.com/mFL2cWWfne — Parag Shah (@ParagShahBJP) September 14, 2026

Why Did Parag Shah Dress as a Beggar?

The unusual act was reportedly carried out at the suggestion of Jain spiritual guru Namramuni Maharaj. According to reports, Shah left behind his security detail, vehicle and expensive belongings before stepping out in disguise. He reportedly spent a day walking through Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area, interacting with people while maintaining his anonymity. The experience was apparently intended to give him an opportunity to experience life from the perspective of people who live without wealth and privilege.

One of Maharashtra’s Wealthiest Politicians

Shah is widely regarded as one of Maharashtra’s wealthiest political figures. In his 2024 election affidavit, he declared assets worth more than Rs 3,383 crore, with his business interests primarily linked to the real estate sector. Before entering the Assembly, Shah had also served as a corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The viral video has since drawn widespread attention online, with the unusual sight of a billionaire politician seeking alms becoming a talking point on social media.

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