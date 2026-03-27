Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran new Supreme Leader Covid Like Situation Iran US War Iran ground invasion Abu Dhabi karisma kapoor Alireza Tangsiri
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

A bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has gone viral after a woman allegedly acted “possessed” inside a police station when her husband’s bike was seized during a checking drive. The incident took place in the Bhitarwar area, where police had stopped a man’s bike during routine vehicle checking.

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior (Via X)
Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 27, 2026 11:07:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

A bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has gone viral after a woman allegedly acted “possessed” inside a police station when her husband’s bike was seized during a checking drive. The incident took place in the Bhitarwar area, where police had stopped a man’s bike during routine vehicle checking. The bike key was taken to the police station for challan action.

When the man reached the station, his wife also accompanied him. Shortly after entering, the woman began behaving unusually, claiming that a goddess had possessed her. She started dancing, shaking her body and moving her hands and head while speaking incoherently, leaving police personnel and others present at the station surprised.

The unusual scene created confusion inside the police station for a couple of minutes. Seeing the situation escalate, a constable took out ₹50 from his pocket and offered it to the woman as “prasad.”

You Might Be Interested In

Following this, the bike key was returned to her husband, and the couple was allowed to leave without any challan being issued.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Reactions

The incident was captured on video and is now widely circulating on social media. In the clip, the woman can be seen dancing inside the police station while others watch the scene unfold.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online, with several users suggesting that such behaviour could be used as a way to avoid fines.

Interestingly, a similar incident was reported earlier in the region, where a man claimed to be possessed during a checking drive and was also let off without a challan. According to reports, the family was on their way to perform Lohri Mata worship when they were stopped by police during the checking drive.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Brutally Killed by Husband In Kalaburagi, Throat Slit and Run Over by Car | Watch

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Andhra Bus Fire Accident: 13 Dead, 20 Injured After Private Bus Collides With Tipper Lorry, Bursts Into Flames In Markapuram District; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Fists and Kicks Fly at Petrol Pump As Long Queue Turned Violent Amid Fuel Shortage Chaos | Watch Viral Video

‘Has Zombie Drug Entered India?’: Chandigarh Blinkit Delivery Agent Found Standing Motionless For 2 Hours; Netizens Raise Concerns After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill, Makes Live-In Registration Mandatory And Introduces Penalties For Non-Compliance

Hyderabad Fuel Chaos: Rumours Trigger Long Queues, Petrol Pumps Run Dry And Premium Sales Surge – Watch

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Turns 15: Eyes a Strong IPL 2026 Performance With Rajasthan Royals to Earn Historic Team India Call-up

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

27 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Delhi School Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Direct Link at edudel.nic.in, How to Download Scorecard

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rewards Wankhede Stadium Groundstaff After Fulfilling T20 World Cup Promise — Gesture Wins Hearts

‘Tough Time Convincing my Father’: Parth Jindal Recalls Buying Stake in Delhi Capitals Amid RCB, RR High Valuation Before IPL 2026

Who Are Kuldeep Chaudhary And Mohnish Chaudhary? Father-Son Duo Who Owned The Penthouse Behind Techie Run-Over Case In Indore

Government Slashes Excise Duty On Petrol To Rs 3/Litre From Rs 13, Diesel Cut To Zero From Rs 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War | Check Out Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities

PSL 2026 Controversy: Marnus Labuschagne Slams ‘Pink Ball’ Drama as Hyderabad Kingsmen Jersey Dye Turns Cricket Ball Red in LAH vs HYK Clash

Trump’s Signature To Appear On All New US Currency In Historic Shift; Treasury Confirms Release Date, Breaking 165-Year Tradition

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH
Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH
Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH
Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

QUICK LINKS