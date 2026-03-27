Woman Acts ‘Possessed’, Dances Inside Police Station After Cops Seize Husband’s Bike During Checking In Gwalior; Offers Rs 50 As Prasad And Leaves Couple Without Challan, Netizens React | WATCH

A bizarre incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has gone viral after a woman allegedly acted “possessed” inside a police station when her husband’s bike was seized during a checking drive. The incident took place in the Bhitarwar area, where police had stopped a man’s bike during routine vehicle checking. The bike key was taken to the police station for challan action.

When the man reached the station, his wife also accompanied him. Shortly after entering, the woman began behaving unusually, claiming that a goddess had possessed her. She started dancing, shaking her body and moving her hands and head while speaking incoherently, leaving police personnel and others present at the station surprised.

The unusual scene created confusion inside the police station for a couple of minutes. Seeing the situation escalate, a constable took out ₹50 from his pocket and offered it to the woman as “prasad.”

Following this, the bike key was returned to her husband, and the couple was allowed to leave without any challan being issued.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Reactions

The incident was captured on video and is now widely circulating on social media. In the clip, the woman can be seen dancing inside the police station while others watch the scene unfold.

The video has triggered mixed reactions online, with several users suggesting that such behaviour could be used as a way to avoid fines.

Bike of a Man was seized by the policemen of Bhitarwar Police Station in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. After that his wife started doing Victim Dance Protest inside the Police Station.

Panicked Policemen released the bike and also offered a Prasad of Rs. 50 to the… pic.twitter.com/KO2OqBnm41 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) March 26, 2026

Interestingly, a similar incident was reported earlier in the region, where a man claimed to be possessed during a checking drive and was also let off without a challan. According to reports, the family was on their way to perform Lohri Mata worship when they were stopped by police during the checking drive.

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