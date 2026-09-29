Woman Allegedly Assaulted And Brutally Beaten In Bihar, Disturbing Video Leaves Viewers Shaken

A disturbing case from Bihar’s Begusarai has raised fresh questions about women’s safety and law and order. A young woman has alleged that she was beaten and sexually assaulted inside a hotel room, and that a video of the incident was later circulated on social media.

What The Victim Alleges?

According to the complaint, the incident took place on the morning of September 27 at the Blue Diamond Hotel in the Nagar police station area. The woman says she had left her home when a man on a motorbike took her to the hotel. She alleges that he handed her over to another man, identified as Rohit Kumar, a resident of Damodarpur village under Bhagwanpur police station limits. Rohit then allegedly took her into a room and locked the door.

Brutal Beating Caught On Camera

The victim claims she was hit with shoes and slippers, kicked and punched inside the room. In the video that has gone viral, the young woman can be seen pleading with the accused for mercy, yet the assault allegedly continues. It is alleged that a mobile phone was placed at one spot in the room to record the entire episode.

Assault And Video Allegation

The woman has further alleged that she was raped after the beating and that an objectionable video of her was made. She claims the same footage was later uploaded on social media. The clip has left many viewers shaken and caused alarm across the area.

Days Of Waiting For Justice

After the incident, the woman approached the police. Reports say she had been visiting the police station since Monday. A First Information Report was finally registered at Nagar police station late on the night of September 28.

What Police Have Said

Himanshu Shekhar, the head of Nagar police station, said an incident of assault at the hotel has come to light and that the video is in the notice of police. An FIR has been lodged against one accused, and efforts are on to arrest him. Police are examining the viral video and the victim’s statement. They are also trying to identify others who may have been involved and the person who spread the clip online.

Questions Over Security

That such an incident allegedly took place in a hotel in the heart of the city has drawn criticism about safety arrangements and monitoring at such establishments. Many are also asking why it took several days for the FIR to be registered.

The full picture will emerge only after the investigation and the arrest of the accused. The allegations are yet to be proven in court. Readers are urged not to share the video, as circulating such content harms the survivor’s dignity and may attract legal action.

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