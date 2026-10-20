Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Front Of Husband While Couple Returns From Durga Puja Celebrations; Man Held Captive In Motihari, 8 Arrested

A couple on a bike, a group of youths who blocked their way, and a deserted road where a festival night turned into a crime scene. Within a day, police in East Champaran had eight men in custody.

A Festival Journey Interrupted

According to reports, the woman was travelling from Sheohar district to Madhuban to attend Durga Puja, riding on a bike with her husband. Near Banjariya Sareh, in the Madhuban police station area of East Champaran district, the couple’s journey was cut short.

Surrounded on the Road

Madhuban Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Pandey said police received information about the incident on Sunday, October 18, 2026. According to him, a group of youths surrounded the couple, took the woman and her husband to a deserted road and assaulted them. The woman was then gang-raped, as alleged. The husband was held captive during the attack. A mobile phone was also snatched from him.

Police Move In

Madhuban police reached the spot after the information came in and began an investigation. Eight accused were arrested soon afterwards. Police say they come from the same village, Lalgarh Jimmy Singh Tola, in the Shyampur police station area of Sheohar district.

Six touchscreen mobile phones and one keypad phone were seized from the accused. The phone snatched from the husband has also been recovered.

What the SP Said

Motihari Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat said on social media on Monday that a case has been registered at Madhuban police station and eight people have been arrested. The woman is undergoing a medical examination.

Questions Still Open

Police have not said which sections have been invoked, what role each accused played, or whether the husband was injured. Whether more people were involved is also not stated. The accused are in custody, but their guilt has not been established in court.

What Comes Next

The medical report, the woman’s statement before a magistrate, forensic evidence and the seized phones are likely to form the core of the case. Police are still gathering information about other aspects of the incident, and the next step will be a chargesheet and court proceedings.

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