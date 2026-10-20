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Home > Regionals News > Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

A 27-year-old woman, Usha Sharma, allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter and five-year-old son with scissors in Rajasthan’s Alwar district before injuring herself. Police are investigating the circumstances.

Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar. (Image Credit: AI)
Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar. (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 10:28 IST

A small argument over a child wanting to play outside, a bedroom door shut from inside, and screams that made a whole village rush to the house. By the time neighbours broke the door open, a family of three in Alwar’s Dantiya village was beyond saving.

A Dispute Before the Door Closed

The incident took place on October 18, 2026, in Dantiya village, near Kherli town in Alwar district. According to PTI, an argument reportedly began after the young daughter wanted to go outside to play. The woman, identified by The Times of India as 27-year-old Usha Sharma, was allegedly upset about it.

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Police said she then took both children into a room and shut the door.

Screams Behind a Closed Door

Villagers heard the children screaming and rushed to the house. They forced open the door and found the mother and both children injured. Police say the woman allegedly attacked the children with scissors and then injured herself.

A Race to the Hospital

The villagers took all three to Kherli Sub-District Hospital. Five-year-old Mukul was declared dead there. His mother and his sister Nandini, aged four, died during treatment.

A Sister Left Shattered

Usha’s younger sister, Manisha, who was at the house, was also hurt after seeing the scene. She reportedly struck her head against a wall and the floor in distress. After initial treatment she was referred to a district hospital for further care.

Police at the Scene

Police from Kherli and officers from the Kathumar circle reached Dantiya village after being informed. They inspected the scene and began gathering details. The bodies were taken to the hospital mortuary, and the investigation was continuing when the reports were published.

The reports do not say whether an FIR has been registered. Since the woman suspected of the attack also died, there is no accused to face trial, but police can still establish the sequence of events through evidence and witness statements.

The Family Behind the Tragedy

Usha’s husband, Amit Sharma, reportedly works for a private company in Gujarat. Her sister’s husband works at a private hospital in Jaipur, according to the reports.

What Is Still Unknown

Police have not established why the incident escalated beyond an argument. The reports do not say whether the woman had any underlying difficulty, and nothing in them supports a conclusion about her motive. Speculation about her state of mind would be unfair without evidence.

What Comes Next

The post-mortem findings and statements from the villagers and family members will shape the official account. For the surviving relatives, the harder task begins now: coming to terms with the loss of two children and their mother within hours.

Also Read: Watch Video: Molten Iron At 1600 degree Celsius Falls in JD Steel Plant, Contractor Dies After Being Engulfed In Flames; Horrifying Visuals Go Viral

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Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

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Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

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Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

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Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident
Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident
Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident
Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident
Woman Allegedly Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter And 5-Year-Old Son With Scissors In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Dies By Suicide After Incident

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