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Home > Regionals News > Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

Police confirmed that a complaint was filed and said further action would follow an inquiry. However, the allegations have not been independently established.

A woman content creator has alleged that Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat molested her, touched her inappropriately and pushed her while she was recording a protest detention.
A woman content creator has alleged that Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat molested her, touched her inappropriately and pushed her while she was recording a protest detention.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-10-04 08:32 IST

A woman content creator’s allegation that a senior Delhi Police officer assaulted her, touched her inappropriately and pushed her while she was recording a protest detention has put the force under scrutiny over the safety and treatment of women. The woman alleged in a video that ACP Vivek Bhagat assaulted her while she was filming the detention of protester Neha Bora. She claimed that the officer misbehaved with her while she was carrying out her work at the protest site. The allegations have not been independently established.

Complaint Filed at Parliament Street Police Station

Following the alleged incident, the woman said she went to Parliament Street police station to lodge an FIR. She claimed she had been waiting at the police station for around three and a half hours without an FIR being registered. Police, however, confirmed that a complaint had been filed. An officer later addressed people gathered outside the police station and said that an FIR would be registered only after an inquiry into the complaint. The police response has drawn criticism, with questions being raised over the handling of complaints involving alleged misconduct by serving officers.

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ACP Was Injured During Earlier Protest Clashes

ACP Vivek Bhagat is the same officer who was injured during clashes surrounding an agitation in July. Delhi Police had then said that he was attacked with stones and other projectiles. Several police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes. Under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty is punishable with imprisonment of one to five years.

Political Leaders Raise Questions Over Police Conduct

The incident has also triggered criticism from political leaders, who accused the Delhi Police of shielding its own personnel instead of ensuring the safety and dignity of women. Opposition leaders questioned why a woman alleging assault by a police officer had to wait for hours for action on her complaint. They demanded a fair and transparent inquiry into the allegations and accountability if the charges are found to be true. The Delhi Police is yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, while further inquiry is expected to determine what happened during the protest detention.
Also Read: Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

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Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest
Tags: delhi policeDelhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagathome-hero-pos-3inappropriate touching allegationJantar Mantar protestmolestation allegationwoman alleges molestationwoman content creator

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Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

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Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest
Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest
Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest
Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest
Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

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