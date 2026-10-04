Woman Alleges Molestation By Delhi Police Officer, Says She Was Touched Inappropriately, Pushed While Recording Jantar Mantar Protest

A woman content creator’s allegation that a senior Delhi Police officer assaulted her, touched her inappropriately and pushed her while she was recording a protest detention has put the force under scrutiny over the safety and treatment of women. The woman alleged in a video that ACP Vivek Bhagat assaulted her while she was filming the detention of protester Neha Bora. She claimed that the officer misbehaved with her while she was carrying out her work at the protest site. The allegations have not been independently established.

Complaint Filed at Parliament Street Police Station

Following the alleged incident, the woman said she went to Parliament Street police station to lodge an FIR. She claimed she had been waiting at the police station for around three and a half hours without an FIR being registered. Police, however, confirmed that a complaint had been filed. An officer later addressed people gathered outside the police station and said that an FIR would be registered only after an inquiry into the complaint. The police response has drawn criticism, with questions being raised over the handling of complaints involving alleged misconduct by serving officers.

One of the protestor in Delhi today was sexually abused by a male police official and when she went to file complaint, Delhi police DCP asked her to not escalate the matter. This is how Delhi police is saving its erring official. Women in Delhi are protesting for safety but their own officials are busy harassing women. Shame. — Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) October 3, 2026

Delhi: Amid concerns over rising crime and women’s safety, students of Delhi University’s Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College staged a protest in the Punjabi Bagh area, demanding justice and urging the government to take concrete steps. The protesters expressed anger over rising crime and questioned the security arrangements. A large number of female students were present at the spot, while heavy police deployment was made in view of the protest — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2026

ACP Was Injured During Earlier Protest Clashes

ACP Vivek Bhagat is the same officer who was injured during clashes surrounding an agitation in July. Delhi Police had then said that he was attacked with stones and other projectiles. Several police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes. Under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty is punishable with imprisonment of one to five years.

Political Leaders Raise Questions Over Police Conduct

The incident has also triggered criticism from political leaders, who accused the Delhi Police of shielding its own personnel instead of ensuring the safety and dignity of women. Opposition leaders questioned why a woman alleging assault by a police officer had to wait for hours for action on her complaint. They demanded a fair and transparent inquiry into the allegations and accountability if the charges are found to be true. The Delhi Police is yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, while further inquiry is expected to determine what happened during the protest detention.

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