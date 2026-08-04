LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

A Delhi woman accused a Rapido auto driver of inappropriate misconduct during a ride, alleging the company's safety team failed to respond despite being alerted in real time. Investigation awaited.

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content. Image Source: _sengdoi_/Instagram
Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content. Image Source: _sengdoi_/Instagram

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 09:56 IST

A woman has accused a Rapido auto driver of masturbating while driving her home in Delhi on Sunday night, and alleged that the company’s safety team failed to respond despite being alerted during the ride.

In a detailed social media post, the woman said she booked a Rapido auto from Safdarjung to Model Town at around 8:48 pm. During the ride, she said a woman riding a bike alongside the auto signalled to her at a traffic light and warned her that the driver had been watching inappropriate content on his phone. The driver reportedly put the phone away as soon as the other woman began speaking.

You Might Be Interested In

It was only after this warning, the passenger said, that she noticed the driver was breathing heavily and touching himself inappropriately while she sat directly behind him.

A Calculated Risk

Still roughly 30 minutes from her destination and unfamiliar with the highway stretch the auto was travelling on, she said she decided against confronting the driver or attempting to get off mid-route, judging it safer to wait until she reached a familiar, crowded area.

During the ride, she said she contacted Rapido’s safety team and informed them she did not feel safe, explicitly stating in her message that the driver appeared to be watching pornographic content.

The Confrontation

Upon reaching her destination, she confronted the driver, who did not deny the allegation. According to her account, he said he was “just watching foreign videos of women in short clothes.”

She said that hours after filing her complaint, she had received no follow-up call from the company.

“Thank You” to a Stranger

In her post, she also thanked the woman on the bike for intervening, writing that the gesture was one she would remember, and said she hoped others would step in similarly if faced with such situations in future.

Criticism of Rapido

She further criticised Rapido directly, saying that a report of this nature flagged in real time during an active ride warranted an immediate response rather than silence, and said women should not have to constantly calculate their safety while commuting.

Rapido has not yet issued a public response to the allegations. 

Also Read: Who Is Aditi Sharma? The Actress Who Filed Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband, Inlaws

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

RELATED News

Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint

Why Raj Thackeray’s Party Sent Toy Cars To BMC Headquarters

Amit Thackeray Forgets His Speech in Front of Raj Thackeray at MNS Event; What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

Denied Permission to Relieve Himself, Driver Kills Bihar Panchayat Officers With Iron Rod; Victim’s Wife Alleges Political Conspiracy

2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Boiling Curry at Home in Maharashtra, Succumbs to Burn Injuries

LATEST NEWS

Kishore Kumar Birthday Special: From Actor To Playback Legend, How He Became Bollywood’s Most Unforgettable Voice

How Do FIFA Presidential Elections Work? All You Need to Know About the Voting Process and Who Can Challenge Gianni Infantino

MedleyHR Launches to Help India’s Growing Businesses Replace Spreadsheets with Modern HR and Payroll Software

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir IPL Fight: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Recalls IPL 2013 RCB vs KKR Clash

Hardik Pandya IPL 2027 Trade Update: Five Franchises Including CSK, KKR Interested in Mumbai Indians Captain – Report

15-Year-Old Noida Girl, Mother Forced to Change Home ‘Three Times’ After Threats Over PM Modi Protest Video

Country Club launches ‘Master Card – Türkiye’, eyes hospitality expansion in Turkish market

LIC Shares Fall 7% As OFS Opens For Non-Retail Investors: Why Is Govt Selling At A Discount?

Donald Trump Steps in to Back Gianni Infantino Amid FIFA Resignation Pressure Over World Cup Proposal Controversy — Report

Arbaaz Khan Birthday Special: How Dabangg Changed His Career, From Makhanchand Pandey To Creating One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Franchises

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company
Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company
Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company
Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

QUICK LINKS