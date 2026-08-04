Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

A woman has accused a Rapido auto driver of masturbating while driving her home in Delhi on Sunday night, and alleged that the company’s safety team failed to respond despite being alerted during the ride.

In a detailed social media post, the woman said she booked a Rapido auto from Safdarjung to Model Town at around 8:48 pm. During the ride, she said a woman riding a bike alongside the auto signalled to her at a traffic light and warned her that the driver had been watching inappropriate content on his phone. The driver reportedly put the phone away as soon as the other woman began speaking.

It was only after this warning, the passenger said, that she noticed the driver was breathing heavily and touching himself inappropriately while she sat directly behind him.

A Calculated Risk

Still roughly 30 minutes from her destination and unfamiliar with the highway stretch the auto was travelling on, she said she decided against confronting the driver or attempting to get off mid-route, judging it safer to wait until she reached a familiar, crowded area.

During the ride, she said she contacted Rapido’s safety team and informed them she did not feel safe, explicitly stating in her message that the driver appeared to be watching pornographic content.

The Confrontation

Upon reaching her destination, she confronted the driver, who did not deny the allegation. According to her account, he said he was “just watching foreign videos of women in short clothes.”

She said that hours after filing her complaint, she had received no follow-up call from the company.

“Thank You” to a Stranger

In her post, she also thanked the woman on the bike for intervening, writing that the gesture was one she would remember, and said she hoped others would step in similarly if faced with such situations in future.

Criticism of Rapido

She further criticised Rapido directly, saying that a report of this nature flagged in real time during an active ride warranted an immediate response rather than silence, and said women should not have to constantly calculate their safety while commuting.

Rapido has not yet issued a public response to the allegations.

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