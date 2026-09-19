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Home > Regionals News > Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn

Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi has accused her husband of cutting off her nose during a domestic dispute. His family has made counter-allegations, while police are investigating the case.

Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 15:34 IST

A shocking domestic dispute has been reported from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, where a woman accused her husband of attacking her and cutting off her nose during an argument.

The woman, identified as Sadhna, alleged that her husband, Deepak, attacked her head, cut her nose and threw her into a drain. She further claimed that her mother-in-law and father-in-law held her hands during the alleged attack. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took both Sadhna and Deepak to the police station.

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Dispute Started After Woman Returned Home

According to police, Sadhna had left her husband’s home around two and a half months ago and was allegedly living with her lover. On Thursday, she reportedly returned to her husband’s house after jumping from the roof of a neighbour’s house. Her return allegedly triggered an argument between the couple.

Sandi Police Station SHO Pushpraj said the dispute escalated into a physical fight. During the incident, Deepak allegedly assaulted Sadhna and cut her nose. Deepak was later taken into custody by police.

Woman Taken To Hospital After Attack

Following the incident, Sadhna was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sandi. Doctors later referred her to Hardoi Medical College for further treatment. Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and the events that led to the confrontation.

Husband’s Family Makes Counter-Allegations

Deepak’s family has given a different version of the incident. His mother alleged that Sadhna had eloped with a local man, who was reportedly Deepak’s friend, around two and a half months ago. She claimed that the matter was brought to the police at that time and a settlement was reached.

According to Deepak’s mother, Sadhna returned home and tried to take her three children with her. An argument followed. She alleged that Sadhna bit her husband’s private parts during the dispute and later injured herself by banging her head on the ground.

Police Investigating Both Sides

Sadhna and Deepak have been married for around 10 years and have three daughters, aged eight, six and three. Police said Sadhna has not yet filed a formal complaint, while Deepak’s mother has submitted one. Officials said they are investigating the allegations made by both sides before taking further action.

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Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn
Tags: uttar pradesh

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Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn

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Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn

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Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn
Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn
Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn
Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn
Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts During Argument, He Allegedly Cuts Her Nose: Hardoi Couple’s Fight Takes Shocking Turn

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