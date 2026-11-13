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Home > Regionals News > Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

A Visakhapatnam consumer commission ordered a refund, Rs 12,000 compensation and Rs 3,000 costs after a woman complained that her Rs 1,755 pressure cooker failed to cook food properly.

Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty
Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 10:38 IST

Three to four whistles should have sufficed. However, in Visakhapatnam, it did not and the ensuing controversy ended up at the consumer commission.

New Pressure Cooker Gives Bad Results in Its First Use

A lady from Visakhapatnam had purchased a four-litre deep pan pressure cooker from a store at Rs 1,755 and paid using the UPI method. On the day of purchasing, she tried cooking rice with it.

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She had allowed it for the recommended three to four whistles. But the rice was not entirely cooked.

Second Time Around Also Failed

She then tried cooking dal with it the following day. As per her complaint, the same happened again.

A Store That, She Says, Brushed Her Off

She alleged that the store’s staff responded insensitively and asked her to take the cooker to the company’s service centre. Citing her age and physical limitations, she said she could not make that trip.

The store later collected the cooker from her and issued a service bill for its repair. She said she wanted a replacement, not a repair. The commission noted that the company later said it had told the dealer to replace the appliance, but the dealer had not acted on it.

What The Store And Dealer Said

The store and the dealer argued that service personnel had examined the cooker and even shared a video showing it worked properly. Their lawyers told the commission that the woman had turned down an offer to go with her to the service centre for a demonstration. They said she insisted on a replacement for a working appliance and was seeking excessive compensation.

They also said she had not submitted an expert opinion or technical report to prove a manufacturing defect. They further accused her of threatening litigation and claiming connections with people at the consumer commission.

The manufacturer said its warranty covered only repair or replacement of products with inherent manufacturing defects. It said the cooker had been tested and found to be working.

The Commission’s Questions

The Visakhapatnam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission headed by Gudla Tanuja along with Varri Krishna Murthy and Rahimunnisa Begum ruled their judgment on October 31.

It pointed out that the warranty of the appliance is not shown by the store, dealer, and manufacturer. The panel also raised a relevant question regarding the replacement offered by them as a goodwill offer: Why would they offer such a replacement if there was nothing wrong with the appliance?

The panel opined that the lady is entitled to get a refund as a consumer exercising her rights provided under the Consumer Protection Act and not as a goodwill replacement from the company.

Remarks The Commission Called Defamatory

The commission also took exception to the allegation that the woman had used purported connections within the commission to threaten the store and dealer. It called the remarks defamatory, saying they were an attempt to tarnish the institution’s image and included derogatory comments about the complainant.

The Order In Numbers

The commission found deficiencies in the services provided by the store, the dealer and the manufacturer. It ordered the refund of the cooker’s cost, Rs 12,000 as compensation and Rs 3,000 as costs, adding up to Rs 16,755. A penalty of Rs 21,000 was also imposed on the store and the dealer.

What Happens Next?

Will the store, dealer and manufacturer comply, or appeal? How will the commission’s remarks on the allegations against it shape what follows? And will a dispute over a Rs 1,755 cooker change how sellers handle complaints about ordinary household appliances?

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Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty
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Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

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Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

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Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty
Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty
Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty
Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty
Woman Buys Rs 1,755 Pressure Cooker, Gets Uncooked Rice And Dal; Consumer Court Slaps Rs 21,000 Penalty

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