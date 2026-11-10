Woman Changes Bedsheet, Floor Suddenly Collapses; Falls 16 Feet With Bed Into Underground Pit – What Was Hidden In 100-Year-Old Cave?

In Madhya Pradesh, a lady aged 45 had a close shave with danger when she along with her bed fell down from the collapsed floor of her bedroom into a 15-16 foot deep hole in the ground. The accident occurred on Wednesday night near the alley of the girls’ school in the city. This lady’s name is Nishi Mishra, and she was changing her bedsheets when she fell through the collapsed floor. She was taken to the hospital by the ladder brought by her relatives and neighbors.

Madhya Pradesh woman rescued after falling into underground pit

According to the landlord, Pt. Anurag Mishra, Nishi is the wife of his cousin, Aditya Mishra. At the time of the accident, she was alone in the room, changing the bedsheets, while other family members had gone out to attend an invitation.

When the family returned and learnt about the incident, Anoop Mishra, the family’s younger brother, and some neighbours immediately arranged a ladder and lowered it into the pit. After considerable effort, they managed to pull Nishi out safely. She was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

How a century-old structure beneath a Madhya Pradesh house caused the collapse

The accident is believed to be linked to an underground structure that is more than 100 years old. Anurag Mishra said his great-grandfather, Pandit Madan Mohan Mishra, served as an honorary magistrate during the Scindia State and was also the mafidar priest of Vankhandeshwar Mahadev temple.

During that period, he was responsible for collecting taxes from the surrounding areas and storing grains. An underground pit was constructed to keep the collected grains safe. The place also served as a court during those days. A house was eventually built over the old structure.

Madhya Pradesh house reconstructed in 1980, old grain pit sealed

Anurag Mishra said his father and uncle reconstructed the old house in 1980. During the renovation, the underground grain-storage pit was closed.

He suspects that water seepage gradually carried away the soil inside the pit, creating a large empty space underground. According to him, increasing soil pressure on Wednesday night may have eventually caused the bedroom floor to collapse. The lower portion of the pit is also filled with water.

Madhya Pradesh incident raises concerns over old underground structures

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of houses built over historical underground structures. Old homes in several areas may have pits, wells or other underground constructions beneath them, and their condition could pose risks if the structures are not properly maintained.

Fortunately, Nishi was able to save them at the last minute before the situation became worse, but the collapse has highlighted the potential risks of constructing on century-old subterranean structures.

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