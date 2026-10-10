Woman Detained On Pune-Delhi Train For CJP Protest, Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Police To Produce Her

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state to produce a woman detained at Itarsi Junction while travelling from Pune to Delhi to join the CJP protests against the Chief Election Commissioner. The order came after her sibling approached the court, alleging that police personnel assaulted her and that her whereabouts had not been disclosed to the family since October 8, 2026. The court has also left open the option of arranging for her safe return to her family.

Madhya Pradesh High Court seeks woman’s production before October 13

A division bench of Chief Justice Alpesh Y Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain issued notice in the matter and made it returnable on October 13, 2026. The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the state to produce the woman, also referred to as the corpus in the proceedings, before it.

The bench also allowed the state to bring her before the court before the scheduled hearing, provided the other side receives prior notice. This gives the authorities the option of producing her without waiting until October 13.

Madhya Pradesh High Court leaves option of safe return open

The court further said the state could make arrangements to ensure the woman’s safe return to her family. The direction comes amid the sibling’s allegation that she has remained in detention at an undisclosed location since October 8.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recorded its directions in the following order:

“Issue notice, making it returnable on 13.10.2026. The State is directed to produce the corpus before this Court. It is also open for the State to produce the corpus before the Court prior to the returnable date with the prior notice to the other side. However, it is also open for the State to make an arrangement for safe return of the corpus to the respective family. Stand over to 13.10.2026”.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has listed the matter for October 13, when the case is scheduled to come up again.

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