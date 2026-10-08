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Home > Regionals News > Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?

Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?

A woman died after undergoing gallbladder stone surgery at a Bikaner hospital, triggering an uproar as relatives allegedly assaulted surgeon and Congress leader Dr Tanveer Malawat.

Woman dies 24 hours after stone surgery, angry family attacks doctor (Photo: X)
Woman dies 24 hours after stone surgery, angry family attacks doctor (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 20:55 IST

A woman lost her life during a stone removal surgery at a private hospital in Bikaner. This incident took place on Wednesday at Apex Hospital in Rani Bazaar. As the operation failed and the woman died, the family members assaulted the surgeon who operated on her. The doctor, Dr Tanveer Malawat, is also a Congress leader and former election candidate. The woman, identified as Ruksana Bano from Lunkaransar, had undergone surgery on October 6.

Stone Surgery Followed By Sudden Health Complications

According to the details available, Ruksana was admitted to the hospital for treatment of gallbladder stones. Her condition reportedly worsened after the operation. Dr Malawat said the patient developed pain and anxiety around 24 hours after the surgery. Doctors conducted an ECG and sent the report to a cardiologist. An echocardiogram was subsequently performed.

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As her pulse rate remained high, Ruksana was shifted to the ICU, where another medical team was monitoring her. She later died on Wednesday evening.

Family Confronts Surgeon After Woman’s Death

Following the death, relatives reached Dr Malawat’s cabin and allegedly began assaulting him. The situation quickly turned tense inside the hospital as people gathered at the spot. Councillor Naval Purohit and others reportedly intervened and tried to stop the attack. After considerable effort, the doctor was brought out of the cabin. The sudden confrontation also caused panic among other patients and their relatives at the hospital.

Doctor Explains What Happened After Operation

Dr Malawat said, “Ruksana had stones in her gallbladder, which were removed through surgery.” Explaining what happened after the procedure, he said, “24 hours after the operation, the woman complained of pain and anxiety.”  He also said the woman had been admitted under the Chiranjeevi health scheme.

Who Is Dr Tanveer Malawat?

Dr Tanveer Malawat is a surgeon and has previously contested the Rajasthan Assembly election from the Bikaner East constituency as a Congress candidate. He is particularly known for performing stone and fissure-related surgeries. The hospital currently operating as Apex Hospital was earlier run as Dr Tanveer Malawat Hospital.

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Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?
Tags: bikanerBikaner HospitalBikaner NewsDoctor NewsGallbladder SurgeryHospital DeathHospital NewsrajasthanRajasthan newsStone SurgerySurgery News

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Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?

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Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?
Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?
Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?
Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?
Woman Dies 24 Hours After Stone Surgery In Bikaner, Angry Family Attacks Congress Leader Doctor Inside Hospital: What Happened?

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