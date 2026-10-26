Woman Techie Dies by ‘Suicide’ on Video Call After Relationship Dispute With Office Colleague in Hyderabad

A woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad following an incident reportedly linked to a relationship dispute with boyfriend. The 29-year-old woman reportedly worked as a senior associate at a multinational company in Hyderabad.

The deceased woman has been identified as Archana Chowdhary Malik, a native of Uttar Pradesh. She was residing at SR Sadguru Residency in Chandrama Nayak Thanda. According to preliminary reports, the woman had been in a relationship with her colleague, Bhandari Vimal, for the past four years.

Vimal was reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings with his wife. At around 2.30 am, Archana allegedly made a video call to Vimal and told him that she would take her own life if he did not marry her. During the call, she reportedly showed him a chunni (scarf) tied to a ceiling fan.

When Vimal was unable to reach her over the phone afterwards, he went to her flat at around 5.30 am. Finding the door locked from the inside, he alerted the police through Dial 112.

Policemen who arrived at the scene forced opened the door and found Archana hanging from the ceiling fan. A forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence. The body was subsequently shifted to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.