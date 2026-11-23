The Uttarakhand State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held a doctor liable for medical negligence and deficiency in service in a case involving the death of a woman during a proposed laparoscopic hysterectomy at a private hospital in Kashipur. The commission’s decision followed its examination of medical records, particularly the absence of essential anaesthesia monitoring documentation.

Background of the Case

The order was passed on a complaint filed by Raj Kumar against Dr Neha Upreti following the death of his wife, Varsha Rani, at Richhariya Hospital in Kashipur in June 2018. According to the complaint, Varsha Rani had consulted Dr Upreti in 2018 for lower abdominal pain and irregular menstrual periods. After conducting medical investigations, the doctor advised her to undergo a laparoscopic hysterectomy. On June 26, 2018, the patient was taken to the operation theatre for the proposed procedure. Kumar alleged that hospital staff informed him within 15–20 minutes that his wife had died shortly after being administered anaesthesia.

Doctor’s Defence

Denying allegations of negligence, Dr Upreti maintained that the hospital had conducted the necessary pre-operative investigations and pre-anaesthetic examination. She submitted that the patient became haemodynamically unstable during the procedure. Following the deterioration in her condition, the surgical team stopped the operation and administered oxygen and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). However, despite the efforts, the doctors could not revive her.

What the Commission Noted

The commission examined the medical documentation and the circumstances surrounding the patient’s death. It found deficiencies in the records relating to anaesthesia monitoring, which were essential to establish how the patient’s condition was monitored and managed during the procedure. The absence of these crucial records raised concerns about the standard of care provided to the patient. The commission consequently held the doctor liable for medical negligence and deficiency in service, underscoring the importance of maintaining proper medical records and adhering to established standards of patient monitoring during surgical procedures.

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