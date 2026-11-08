Woman Driver Loses Control, Hits Multiple People; Speeding Thar Kills Scooter Rider After Dragging Him For Several Metres – What Happened?

A 55-year-old scooter rider was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by a woman hit him and dragged his electric scooter for nearly 30 metres before crashing into a roadside railing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Saturday evening. The accident took place around 7:30 pm, on the eve of Diwali. The victim, identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan, died on the spot, while the women travelling in the SUV allegedly left the scene.

Thar bearing Krishna Group name crashes into scooter in Uttar Pradesh

Reports say that according to eyewitnesses, two women were inside the SUV when the driver allegedly lost control and hit several people on the road before colliding with Chauhan’s scooter.

Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar claimed that the Thar was moving at high speed when it hit the scooter. The impact dragged the two-wheeler for around 25 to 30 metres before the SUV eventually crashed into a railing. The vehicle had the words “Krishna Group” written on its rear.

The collision attracted a large crowd, but the women allegedly left after the accident. The incident has prompted an investigation by Uttar Pradesh police.

Police register case after Kanpur accident kills scooter rider

As per reports, police reached the spot after receiving information about the crash. Chauhan’s body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Officers have identified the Thar and are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dileep Kumar Singh said a complaint had been received from the victim’s family and a case was being registered. He also said legal action was being initiated against those involved and in connection with the vehicle.

ACP confirms Uttar Pradesh police investigation under way

According to reports, while describing the incident, ACP Dileep Kumar Singh said, “This evening at 7:30 pm (Saturday), information was received that an accident had occurred. Upon the police’s arrival at the scene, it was found that a car had struck a person riding a scooter; the scooter rider died on the spot. The victim has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan. Contact has been established with the family of the victim. A case is being registered, and further legal action is being taken in this regard.”

The investigation is progressing under the ACP’s supervision. Uttar Pradesh police are examining all aspects of the crash and trying to identify and trace the two women who were travelling in the SUV. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Watch Video: Drunk Driver Hits Multiple Two-Wheelers In Aligarh On Diwali Eve, Speeding Car Throws Two Off Bridge – What Happened Next?