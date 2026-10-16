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Home > Regionals News > Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over tables placed outside her house for the annadanam programme. The case was registered at Neredmet Police Station on October 14, 2026, based on a complaint filed by a businessman Muntha Ramesh Yadav, a resident of SV Officers Colony, RK Puram.

The case was registered at Neredmet Police Station on October 14, 2026
The case was registered at Neredmet Police Station on October 14, 2026

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 11:51 IST

A woman was arrested and sent to judicial remand for allegedly dumping fish waste near the annaprasadam distribution during the Durga festival at RK Puram, Sainikpuri, police said.
 
According to police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over tables placed outside her house for the annadanam programme. The case was registered at Neredmet Police Station on October 14, 2026, based on a complaint filed by a businessman Muntha Ramesh Yadav, a resident of SV Officers Colony, RK Puram.
 
“On October 14, a complaint was received from Muntha Ramesh Yadav. At about 1.20 pm, during the ‘Annadhanam’ programme organised at Sri Pochamma Maisamma Jayadurga Devalayam, RK Puram, on the occasion of ‘Durga Matha Navarathrulu,’ two residents of the opposite house, namely Noorjahan, and Shainbiya Bibi, poured water mixed with fish scales from their building onto the area where the Annadhanam programme was being conducted,” according to Neredmet Police FIR copy. 
 
According to police, when the complainant questioned their act, they ignored him and challenged him to do whatever he wanted. 
 
Further, the complainant stated that the said individuals had been engaging in similar acts in the past as well and ‘thus provoking and hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community’. The complainant further stated that they had mocked Hindu women by calling them fools for worshipping stones and sarcastically questioning how many times they performed poojas in a year, thereby hurting their religious sentiments. 
 
The complainant also alleged that the said individuals had been regularly causing disturbances to worshipping women and threatened a member of the Temple Association. The complainant requested to take necessary action and an FIR was filed. 
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Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

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Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

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Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

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Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad
Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad
Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad
Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad
Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

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