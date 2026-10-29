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Home > Regionals News > Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

Hangzhou Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav was found dead in Delhi after a reported fallout with a woman, with police probing the circumstances.

Neeraj Yadav Found Dead In Delhi, Woman’s Fallout Claim Probed (Image: ANI, file photo)
Neeraj Yadav Found Dead In Delhi, Woman’s Fallout Claim Probed (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 09:45 IST

Hangzhou Asian Para Games gold medallist Neeraj Yadav was found lying on a road beside his Scorpio near Maujpur Metro Station in Delhi around 9 pm, after a woman who said she had been in a relationship of friendship with him since December went to meet him in Sonipat and told him she could no longer stay in touch with him. The woman later took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are examining the fallout as a possible reason behind his death, which was initially linked to his career setback and doping suspension.

Neeraj Yadav suicide case takes a new turn after woman’s statement

A senior police officer said the woman travelled to Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday to meet Neeraj Yadav. After their meeting, he dropped her at Maujpur in his Scorpio. At around 9 pm, she became suspicious and reached near Gate No. 1 of Maujpur Metro Station, where she found him lying beside his car.

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“She subsequently took him to the hospital for medical assistance, where he was declared brought dead. Further inquiry revealed that Yadav was a para-athlete and was running an online sports academy in Sonipat under the name Anshneer Sports Academy,” the police said.

The Jafrabad Police Station is conducting proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Neeraj Yadav is survived by his wife and their three-year-old daughter.

Neeraj Yadav won three Asian Para Games gold medals

Diagnosed with post-polio residual paralysis at the age of seven, Neeraj Yadav first took up wheelchair tennis before moving to para-athletics. He went on to compete internationally and won three gold medals in the F55 category at the Asian Para Games.

He won the men’s javelin throw gold in Jakarta in 2018, followed by gold medals in both javelin and discus at the Hangzhou Games in 2023.

Neeraj Yadav’s doping ban cost him medals and rewards

Neeraj Yadav was serving a four-year ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance. The sanction cost him both gold medals he won at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games, along with the associated government cash reward and prospects of a government job.

While the doping suspension was initially seen as a major factor behind his suicide, the police are now examining the woman’s account of their fallout as part of the inquiry into Neeraj Yadav’s death.

Also Read: Bride Faints 3 Times As Baraat Fails To Arrive In Gonda; Groom’s Family Allegedly Calls Off Wedding Over ‘Thar SUV’ Dowry Demand – What Happened Next?    

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Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?
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Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

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Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

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Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?
Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?
Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?
Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?
Woman ‘Friend’ Could Not Continue With Asian Para Games Gold Medalist – What Happened In Final Meeting Before Neeraj Yadav Was Found Dead?

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