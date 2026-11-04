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Home > Regionals News > Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

Her husband, Rambabu, also revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage previously. How are the mother and surviving babies now?

Ekta gave birth to four babies at once at Sudhir Nursing Home in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. (Source:Screengrab)
Ekta gave birth to four babies at once at Sudhir Nursing Home in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 14:37 IST

A surprising medical incident has been reported from Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, where a woman gave birth to four babies at once. However, the joy of the multiple births was overshadowed by tragedy as one of the newborns was stillborn. The woman, identified as Ekta, delivered two daughters and two sons, of whom one son was born without signs of life. Doctors are closely monitoring the health of the mother and the three surviving newborns. The unusual incident has attracted considerable attention, with crowds gathering at the hospital to learn about the rare delivery.

Woman Visits Hospital for Ultrasound

According to reports, Ekta, wife of Rambabu and a resident of Karaulia village in Badaun district, visited Sudhir Nursing Home for an ultrasound examination. During the examination, the doctor assessed her condition and advised the family that an immediate delivery was necessary. The family promptly admitted her to the hospital for further treatment.

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Doctor Informs Family About Baby’s Death

Before the operation, the doctor informed the family that one of the four babies had already died in the womb. Following the medical assessment, the delivery was carried out, and Ekta gave birth to four babies. The newborns included two boys and two girls. Sadly, one of the boys was stillborn, while the other boy and both girls were born alive.

How Are the Mother and Three Surviving Babies?

According to the doctors, Ekta is in good health following the delivery. However, the medical team is closely monitoring the condition of the three surviving newborns. Doctors are taking necessary steps to ensure the babies receive appropriate medical care, as multiple births can involve additional health risks, particularly for newborns.

Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

The incident has also brought attention to the family’s earlier struggles. According to the information provided, Ekta’s husband, Rambabu, revealed that his wife had experienced a miscarriage previously. Meanwhile, the unusual birth of four babies has drawn crowds to the nursing home, with people gathering to witness and hear about the remarkable incident. Doctors continue to monitor the mother and newborns, while further updates about the babies’ health are awaited.
Also Read: Watch Here: Man Falls From 3rd Floor Balcony Onto Iron Grill While Talking On Phone, Suffers Serious Injuries In Maharashtra – How Did It Happen?

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Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage
Tags: Ekta Badaunfour babies born togethermultiple birth caseone baby stillbornquadruplets birthRambaburare childbirthSudhir Nursing Homethree newborns surviveUttar pradesh newswoman gives birth to four babies

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Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

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Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

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Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage
Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage
Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage
Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage
Woman Gives Birth To 4 Babies At Once In Badaun, One Dies; How Are Other 3? Husband Reveals Previous Miscarriage

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