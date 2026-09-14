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Home > Regionals News > Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

A Ghaziabad woman who went missing after a marital dispute was found living with her female colleague. She refused to return home and accused her husband of assault.

Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage. Image Credit: AI
Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 17:20 IST

A missing person case in Ghaziabad has taken an unusual turn after the woman, identified as Priya, was traced a month after she left her marital home, only to tell her husband and family that she wished to continue living independently with her female colleague, Neelam.

How Did The Case Unfold?

Priya and her husband had reportedly been married for four years when a dispute broke out between them on August 12. Following the disagreement, Priya left home and did not return, prompting her husband to search for her extensively before filing a missing person complaint at the Ecotech police station.

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The Search And The Discovery

While the husband searched for his wife, Neelam’s family was independently trying to locate her as well. Both families eventually learned through social media that the two women were living together in a rented accommodation in the Vandana Enclave area of Khoda. On Sunday, family members from both sides reached the spot and found the two together.

Priya’s Stand

When her husband asked her to return home, Priya reportedly refused and stated clearly that she wanted to continue living with Neelam. During the conversation that followed in the presence of police, she also raised allegations against her husband, accusing him of assaulting her during their marriage. Despite attempts by both families to convince the two to separate, neither woman agreed to part ways.

Police Intervention

Talks between the families, the two women and police personnel continued late into the evening without a resolution on either side. ACP Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said that following the complaint, appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law, and that the matter remains under investigation.

With Priya maintaining her decision to stay with Neelam and her allegations of assault now on record, police say further legal steps will depend on the findings of their inquiry. No formal case has been detailed as filed against either party as of now.

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Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner

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Woman Goes Missing After Four Years Of Marriage, Husband Shocked To Discovered About Her Female Partner
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