Woman In Saree Hangs Dangerously Out of Speeding Mumbai Local Train; Video Surfaces

Mumbai local trains frequently make headlines for the wrong reasons. From intense arguments to physical altercations, unique and alarming incidents seem to occur daily during commuter journeys. This time, a chilling video has surfaced online showing a woman wearing a saree hanging dangerously outside the door of a fast-moving local train. The video, which has rapidly gone viral across social media platforms, captures terrified co-passengers screaming at the woman, desperately urging her to move inside. The tension peaks as the train crosses a narrow railway bridge, highlighting a terrifyingly close shave with disaster.

Woman Hanging Outside Moving Mumbai Local Train

The footage was filmed by a commuter standing near the door of an adjacent coach on a parallel train. It captures the female passenger precariously holding onto the door frame of the speeding train with minimal grip. The incident reportedly took place on a local train departing from the Diva railway station in the Thane district. Reports indicate that the woman was traveling in a ladies’ compartment. In the video, she narrowly escapes a fatal accident as the train speeds across a bridge structure with minimal clearance.

Incident Sparks Intense Online Debate

Soon after the video went viral, internet users raised serious concerns regarding passenger safety on Mumbai’s local network. Netizens heavily criticized railway authorities over the apparent lack of safety enforcement and practical guidelines. Many commenters pointed out that while this is just one captured video, similar hazardous situations happen daily due to extreme overcrowding. Citizens are calling for urgent, strict measures from the Central and Western Railway authorities, warning that without immediate intervention, a major tragedy involving the loss of lives is inevitable.

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