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Home > Regionals News > Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story

Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story

Uttarakhand woman accused of killing advocate Dhirendra Parihar hid his body under a cot for two days before seeking her brother's help to dump it.

Uttarakhand Woman Hides Lawyer's Body Under Cot For 2 Days (Image: X)
Uttarakhand Woman Hides Lawyer's Body Under Cot For 2 Days (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 09:31 IST

A woman alleged to have killed advocate Dhirendra Parihar in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar was found participating in Durga Puja and watching Ramlila when his body was concealed under the cot inside her house for two days. As per reports, Lata Bhandari carried out her normal activities after committing the murder and turned to her brother, Bablu Bisht, for assistance in getting rid of the body. The police were finally able to track down the siblings through CCTV footage and other evidence. They both have been arrested and are under judicial custody.

Uttarakhand murder: Woman participates in Durga Puja with body hidden at home

As per reports from the police, Dhirendra and Lata got acquainted with each other in 2020 and developed a romantic relationship. After 2022, their interaction started to reduce, and she even blocked his mobile number. On 17 October, he contacted her using a different phone number and reached her place between 7 pm and 7.30 pm.

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However, he was involved in a fight upon returning. It seems that Dhirendra attempted to sexually abuse Lata and in the process, she struck him on his head with an iron rod. He fell from the stairs and lost his life due to excessive bleeding and severe head injury. Then Lata covered his body with a cloth and concealed it under a bed.

Disposal of Body by Accused Sister Seeks Help from Brother

Even after committing such a crime, Lata did not change much in her life pattern. She even participated in Durga Puja and watched Ramlila during all this time, without telling anyone else in the family about the crime.

As per reports, she went to her parents’ house in Kathayatbada on 18 October and informed her brother Bablu Bisht about everything. According to the police, she told him that she could no longer live and would end her life and needed assistance in disposing of the body.

The accused brother was unemployed and she gave him some money for his daily requirements. As per the police, he agreed to do so due to the emotional state of his sister.

Uttarakhand siblings use vehicle to dump body near Gomti River

Reportedly, at around 2.22 am on October 19, the siblings allegedly loaded the body into a vehicle bearing registration number UK 02B 3843. They travelled through the Bhagirathi, Mandalsera and Aarey bypasses before reaching Dyangan.

From there, they took the St Joseph School road towards Nadigaon and the Girichina motorway. They allegedly dumped the body down a nearly 90-degree slope on the banks of the Gomti River near Thodai. The body became trapped in bushes.

Uttarakhand police crack murder case using CCTV footage

Dhirendra’s mother, Nandi Devi, reported him missing on October 31. Police registered a case and examined CCTV footage from the area. Investigators traced the suspicious vehicle’s movements and route, which led them to the accused siblings.

Late Tuesday evening, police recovered Dhirendra’s body from the Gomti River bank and arrested both accused. They were produced in court and sent to jail in judicial custody, according to reports. 

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Mehra said all aspects of the case had been investigated and the murder was solved using CCTV footage and other evidence. He confirmed that both accused had been sent to judicial custody.

Also Read: Dead Frog Found in Bhubaneswar University Hostel Food; Students Complain Of Jaundice, Vomiting and Diarrhea – Full Details    

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Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story
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Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story

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Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story

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Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story
Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story
Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story
Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story
Woman Kills Ex-Lover, Participates in Durga Puja While Hiding Body Under Cot in Uttarakhand; Brother Helps Her Get Rid Of Body – Shocking Story

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