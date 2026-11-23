A late-night meeting between a woman and her lover in Bihar’s Begusarai turned into an unexpected wedding by sunrise. The woman had reportedly been married just six months ago. But when villagers caught her with her alleged lover, the incident took a dramatic turn.

Instead of letting the matter end there, villagers held a panchayat and arranged their marriage at a local temple. Before the wedding rituals, however, the woman’s sindoor, reportedly applied during her first marriage, was washed off with water. Her lover then filled her hair parting with sindoor in front of the villagers.

Videos of the unusual wedding have now gone viral on social media. The recordings reportedly show the sindoor being washed off and the man performing the wedding ritual. Villagers also recorded the couple stating that they were getting married willingly.

Lover Arrives at Woman’s Village, Villagers Catch Them Together

The incident took place in Maishaha village under the Dandari police station area of Begusarai district. According to local accounts, the incident happened on the night of November 21. Rohit Kumar, a resident of Lakho village in Bihar, reportedly arrived in Maishaha to meet the woman.

However, villagers spotted the two together and caught them. They reportedly kept the couple there throughout the night. The matter was also brought to the attention of the woman’s family and other villagers.

According to local residents, the woman is the daughter of Ramvinay Tanti, a resident of Maishaha. Rohit reportedly has a family connection with her, as he is the husband of her elder sister’s sister-in-law’s family member, specifically her elder sister’s brother-in-law.

Village Panchayat Holds Meeting at 5 AM, Couple Marries in Temple

After the incident, a village panchayat was reportedly held at around 5 am on the morning of November 22. Several villagers, including women and elderly residents, gathered near the temple. During the meeting, the woman’s previous marriage became a major point of discussion.

Before the wedding, villagers reportedly asked for the sindoor from her first marriage to be washed off with water. Once this was done, Rohit filled her hair parting with sindoor in front of everyone. The couple then completed the wedding rituals at the temple.

People present at the spot recorded videos of the entire incident. In one recording, the woman’s sindoor is reportedly being washed off. Another shows Rohit applying sindoor to her forehead. The couple was also asked to state on camera that they were entering the marriage willingly.

Woman Married Six Months Ago, Refused to Return to In-Laws’ House

According to local residents, the woman had married a man from Lakhisarai district around six months ago. However, she reportedly returned to her parental home in Maishaha shortly after the wedding. She later refused to return to her husband’s house.

Villagers claim that she and Rohit had been in a relationship even before her first marriage. Their contact reportedly continued even after she got married. Rohit also continued visiting her village, according to local accounts.

The latest incident has sparked discussion in the village, particularly after videos of the temple wedding spread across social media. The couple is reportedly still in Maishaha village following the wedding. However, independent confirmation of the circumstances surrounding the marriage and the couple’s statements is not yet available.