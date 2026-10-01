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Home > Regionals News > Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

A 28-year-old Alwar woman alleges her Instagram friend Abhishek raped her at a Jaipur hotel after allegedly drugging her cold drink with an intoxicating substance.

Jaipur Woman Alleges Instagram Friend Drugged And Raped Her
Jaipur Woman Alleges Instagram Friend Drugged And Raped Her

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 15:48 IST

A 28-year-old woman from Alwar has alleged that she was raped at a hotel in Jaipur after an Instagram acquaintance allegedly drugged her with an intoxicating substance. According to the police, the woman had become friends with a man named Abhishek on Instagram, who allegedly pressured her to meet him by promising marriage. She travelled to Jaipur on June 13 to meet him, after which the accused allegedly took her to a hotel in the Moti Dungri area.

Jaipur case follows alleged drugging at hotel

Reportedly, the woman told police that Abhishek mixed an intoxicating substance into a cold drink and gave it to her. After she became unconscious, he allegedly raped her. When she regained consciousness and protested, the accused allegedly silenced her by again talking about marriage.

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The woman later tried to contact Abhishek but discovered that he had blocked her. She then realised, according to her complaint, that the promise of marriage had allegedly been used to deceive her. She subsequently approached the police and filed a case.

Jaipur police begin investigation into Instagram acquaintance

Reports say that the complaint was filed at Moti Dungri police station in Jaipur. Station House Officer (SHO) Ajaykant Ratudi said, “The case is under investigation and further action will be taken based on the evidence.”

Police said the woman had met Abhishek through Instagram some time ago. The allegations centre on the June 13 meeting, when she came to Jaipur after being allegedly called by him on the promise of marriage.

Jaipur woman alleges assault after losing consciousness

According to the complaint, the accused took her to a hotel after meeting her and allegedly made her drink the spiked cold drink. She has alleged that the sexual assault took place while she was unconscious, as per reports. 

The case is now under investigation, with police examining the allegations and the evidence available in the matter. The woman has accused her former Instagram acquaintance of deceiving her with a marriage promise and sexually assaulting her after allegedly drugging her.

Also Read: Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?    

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Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?
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Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?
Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?
Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?
Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?
Woman Meets Instagram Friend In Jaipur Hotel After Marriage Promise, Know What Happened Next?

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