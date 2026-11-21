A gold ring with a serpent design became the biggest clue in a shocking rape and murder case in Tamil Nadu. The jewellery helped police identify a 54-year-old woman whose body was found inside an unused railway coach in Kanniyakumari district.

The woman’s body was discovered on November 13 at the Nagercoil railway yard. She had allegedly been sexually assaulted and murdered inside the coach. What followed was a swift investigation that helped police identify the victim and arrest the accused within hours.

Gold Ring With Hallmark Details Leads Police To Woman’s Identity

When railway police reached the spot, they had very few clues about the woman’s identity. Her gold ring was among the only identifiable belongings found on her. The ring featured a serpent design and carried hallmark details. Investigators decided to trace its origin through the jewellery markings.

According to Railway SP (Trichy) Adarsh Pachera, the hallmark details helped police trace the ring to Gujarat. The seller confirmed that it had been supplied to a jewellery retailer in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This led investigators to retrieve the woman’s PAN details and the Madhya Pradesh address she had provided while purchasing the ring.

Police eventually contacted her family. The woman had reportedly been missing from her hometown for the past three months. Her husband and children are now travelling to Kanniyakumari.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Arrest Suspect In Six Hours

While identifying the woman was a major breakthrough, police also cracked the murder case within six hours of starting the investigation. Investigators initially questioned three suspects. CCTV footage from the railway station helped narrow down the search. The footage showed a man dressed in white stepping out of one of the railway coaches. Police questioned him, following which he allegedly confessed to the crime.

The accused was reportedly a beggar who frequently stayed around the railway station platform. Investigators believe he had encountered the woman a few times before taking her inside the unused coach. Police allege that he sexually assaulted her before killing her. A bloodstained shirt, which the accused had allegedly discarded in a ditch, has also been recovered.

Railway DGP Praises Swift Investigation

Tamil Nadu Railways DGP K Vannia Perumal praised the police team for solving the case quickly.

“Our SP Adarsh Pachera camped in Nagercoil and did an excellent investigation. The suspect was arrested in six hours,” he said.

Post-Mortem Report To Confirm Cause Of Death

The woman’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death and confirm the sexual assault. Preliminary findings have indicated rib fractures. According to investigators, the accused allegedly confessed to sexually assaulting the woman and killing her by attacking her with his hands and kicking her in the chest. Police said no weapon was allegedly used in the attack. The post-mortem findings are expected to provide further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.