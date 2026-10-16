Woman Murders Husband With Lover, Places Snake Under Body To Fake Snakebite Death; Both Get Death Penalty In Meerut

A man found dead at home, a snake trapped beneath his body, and a family that first believed it was a snakebite. On Friday, a Meerut court gave a very different verdict on what happened to Amit Kashyap: death sentences for his wife and her lover.

A Death That Looked Like a Snakebite

On April 12, 2025, Amit Kashyap was found dead at his house in Akbarpur Sadat village. A snake was found trapped beneath his body, and the family initially suspected a snakebite.

The theory did not hold for long. Injuries on his neck and scratch marks on his body raised suspicion, and the post-mortem examination found that he had died of asphyxia caused by strangulation.

How the Plot Unravelled

According to the prosecution, Kashyap’s wife Ravita and her lover Amardeep were in a relationship and conspired to kill him. They strangled him, it said, and then used the snake to hide the murder and mislead investigators.

The snake was later caught and kept in a container. The prosecution said snake charmers who examined it reported that its venom sac had been removed, which ruled out a bite as the cause of death. Police also questioned the person who allegedly supplied the snake before arresting Ravita and Amardeep.

The Evidence in Court

Police filed a chargesheet of more than 500 pages, and the prosecution examined over a dozen witnesses. Additional District Government Counsel Farzana said the post-mortem report and mobile phone records were key evidence. According to her, Ravita and Amardeep spoke more than 70 times over four days after Kashyap’s death.

The prosecution also said investigators traced more than 500 calls between the two through a number Amardeep used to contact Ravita. The SIM card was registered in the name of a Jagriti Vihar resident named Sonu, who told the court that he neither used the number nor knew either convict.

The Plea for the Death Penalty

During the sentencing hearing, District Government Counsel KK Chaubey sought capital punishment, citing the planned nature of the killing and the attempt to destroy evidence. He urged the court to weigh the motive, the manner of the murder and the intentions of the convicts, and cited the Shabnam murder case along with High Court and Supreme Court judgments. Farzana and Balraj Singh, the lawyer for Kashyap’s family, also sought the death penalty for both.

“Whatever Punishment You Deem Appropriate”

Ravita and Amardeep appeared by video conference from jail. Asked by the court what they had to say on whether they should get death or life imprisonment, they did not plead for leniency. They said the court could award whatever punishment it considered appropriate, and that they respected the court and would accept its decision. Ravita told the judge she would respect the law.

The Verdict

Additional District Judge 12, Jayveer Nagar, then sentenced both to death. It is the second major sentencing in Meerut in two days.

What Comes Next

Death sentences passed by a trial court must be confirmed by the High Court, and the convicts can appeal. Whether the higher courts uphold the sentence will decide the final outcome of a case that began with a snake and a story that nearly passed as an accident.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: 3 Killed, Several Injured as Car-Truck Collision Triggers Chain Crash in Odisha’s Ganjam