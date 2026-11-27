A tragic incident at Magramanala waterfall in Odisha’s Ganjam district claimed the life of a man after he slipped into deep water while bathing. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday near the B. Turubudi-Bankeshwari road, under the jurisdiction of Digapahandi police station. The victim, identified as Sai Shankar Panda, was a resident of Berhampur. According to reports, a young woman was recording a video on her mobile phone when the incident occurred. Panda was bathing in the waterfall when he lost his footing and slipped into a deep section of the water.

Strong Water Current Sweeps Man Away

The situation quickly turned dangerous as a strong water current reportedly swept Panda away. People present at the spot and nearby villagers attempted to rescue him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The incident caused panic among those present at the waterfall. As the man could not be located immediately, locals alerted the authorities and requested assistance from emergency services.

Fire Department and Police Launch Search Operation

Following the incident, personnel from the Digapahandi fire department, along with local police, reached the spot and launched a search operation. Rescue teams searched the water body and surrounding areas to locate the missing man. After an extensive search, Panda’s body was eventually recovered from the water. The incident has left the local community in shock, particularly as it took place at a popular natural spot where people visit to bathe and spend time.

Police Begin Investigation

Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Panda’s death. Further details about the exact sequence of events are awaited. The tragedy is also a reminder of the dangers posed by deep water and strong currents, particularly at waterfalls and other natural water bodies. Visitors are advised to remain cautious while bathing or recording videos near such locations, as conditions can change rapidly.

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