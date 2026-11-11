Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly murdering her 60-year-old neighbour after she refused to lend her Rs 500. The accused, identified as Rekha alias Rita alias Reet, allegedly smothered Kalri Devi while under the influence of alcohol, then removed her gold ornaments and dentures before fleeing with an unspecified amount of cash. Police said the accused confessed to the murder during questioning and has been remanded to two days of police custody.

How a Rs 500 dispute led to murder in Bhopal

According to investigators, Rekha visited Kalri Devi’s house on the day of the incident to borrow Rs 500. When the elderly woman refused to give her the money, Rekha allegedly attacked and smothered her, causing her death by asphyxiation.

This case was reported on November 6 as the police got news from Hamidia Hospital regarding the death of Kalri Devi. The preliminary postmortem revealed that she died because of blockage in her respiratory system. Cases of murder and robbery were lodged against the accused.

SIT formed to investigate Bhopal killing, Rs 10,000 reward announced

Considering the seriousness of the crime, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the culprit’s arrest. Investigators questioned neighbourhood residents and collected technical evidence before zeroing in on Rekha.

During questioning, she allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. Investigators also seized the clothes and slippers she was allegedly wearing during the murder, along with her mobile phone. Police said she had taken Kalri Devi’s jewellery, gold dentures and cash after killing her.

Bhopal murder accused has previous criminal cases

Police also found that Rekha has a criminal record. Cases related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl had previously been registered against her. In another case, she was accused of verbal abuse, physical assault and issuing death threats in a public place.

Following her detention in connection with Kalri Devi’s murder, a court remanded her to two days of police custody. Further investigation is underway to establish other details of the killing and robbery.

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