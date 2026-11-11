LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

A 45-year-old woman, Rekha alias Rita, was arrested for allegedly murdering her 60-year-old neighbour in Bhopal over a Rs 500 loan refusal and stealing her gold dentures and jewellery.

Bhopal Woman Kills Neighbour Over Rs 500, Steals Gold Dentures (Image: X)
Bhopal Woman Kills Neighbour Over Rs 500, Steals Gold Dentures (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 08:27 IST

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly murdering her 60-year-old neighbour after she refused to lend her Rs 500. The accused, identified as Rekha alias Rita alias Reet, allegedly smothered Kalri Devi while under the influence of alcohol, then removed her gold ornaments and dentures before fleeing with an unspecified amount of cash. Police said the accused confessed to the murder during questioning and has been remanded to two days of police custody.

How a Rs 500 dispute led to murder in Bhopal

According to investigators, Rekha visited Kalri Devi’s house on the day of the incident to borrow Rs 500. When the elderly woman refused to give her the money, Rekha allegedly attacked and smothered her, causing her death by asphyxiation.

You Might Be Interested In

This case was reported on November 6 as the police got news from Hamidia Hospital regarding the death of Kalri Devi. The preliminary postmortem revealed that she died because of blockage in her respiratory system. Cases of murder and robbery were lodged against the accused.

SIT formed to investigate Bhopal killing, Rs 10,000 reward announced

Considering the seriousness of the crime, police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to the culprit’s arrest. Investigators questioned neighbourhood residents and collected technical evidence before zeroing in on Rekha.

During questioning, she allegedly confessed to the crime, police said. Investigators also seized the clothes and slippers she was allegedly wearing during the murder, along with her mobile phone. Police said she had taken Kalri Devi’s jewellery, gold dentures and cash after killing her.

Bhopal murder accused has previous criminal cases

Police also found that Rekha has a criminal record. Cases related to the kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl had previously been registered against her. In another case, she was accused of verbal abuse, physical assault and issuing death threats in a public place.

Following her detention in connection with Kalri Devi’s murder, a court remanded her to two days of police custody. Further investigation is underway to establish other details of the killing and robbery.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?
Tags: Bhopal newshome-hero-pos-3latest newsTop Newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

‘They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

Watch Video: Huge Fight Between Rider And Traffic Police, Cop Slaps Biker Who Hits Back And Says ‘You Are Our Servants’ – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Cop Slaps Youth, Hurles Abuses And Threatens Him; Young Man Fights Back ‘I Buy Cops Like You In 50 Rs’ – What Happened Next?

Caught On CCTV: BJP Leader’s Scorpio Set On Fire In Uttar Pradesh, Local Group Was Demanding Rs 50,000 – What Was The Dispute?

Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Joins Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Moves To Mumbai Indians In Blockbuster Trade

‘First Two Months Were Very Difficult’: Suryakumar Yadav Breaks Silence On Being Dropped From Team India

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway Return As New Zealand Name Strong 14-Member Squad For India Test Series

Viral Video: Bull Vs JCB, Stray Bull Lifts Front Wheels Of Yellow JCB, Internet Stunned Calls It ‘Bahubali’ – Big Question Around Clip

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

Caught On CCTV: Super Thieves Pose As Customers, Steal Full Tray Of Rings; How They Got Out With 12 Gold Rings Worth 2.5 Tolas

Dhurandhar In Rampur? Masked Men Shoot Man Acquitted In 2007 CRPF Camp Terror Attack, Bike-Borne Assailants Kill Him Near Police Station

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Greece Ceremony, Rajinikanth-MK Stalin’s Presence, Guest List, Reception And More

Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Trailer Is Out, From Galwan Valley Clashes to Emotional Family Moments, Here’s What Makes the War Drama Special

He Returned Home to Celebrate Diwali, But a Fight Over Firecrackers Ended With a Bullet in His Head; Here’s What Happened Next

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?
Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?
Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?
Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?
Woman Removes 60-Yr-old Neighbour’s Gold Teeth, Steals Jewellery After Killing Her Over Rs 500; Reward Of Rs 10,000 Announced – What Did Police Recover?

QUICK LINKS