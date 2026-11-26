A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah allegedly used her neighbour’s WhatsApp status to plan a theft worth nearly Rs 50 lakh from the locked house of a police head constable. She reportedly spotted the family’s gold jewellery in photographs and videos posted by the house owner, Seema Yadav, and shared the information with her lover, Gautam Yadav. Along with another accomplice, they allegedly broke into the house and stole gold, silver jewellery and cash. Eight months after the incident, police have arrested four people, including the woman and a goldsmith accused of purchasing the stolen jewellery.

Uttar Pradesh theft plot began with jewellery pictures on WhatsApp

As per reports, Seema lives in Prakash Nagar with her family. Her husband, Sudesh Kumar, is a 1997-batch Uttar Pradesh Police head constable who was posted in Etah when the incident occurred. After suffering a heart attack while on duty in February, he returned to his village with his family.

On the night of March 3-4, thieves entered their locked house through a back door, broke open a wardrobe locker and escaped with around 35 tolas of gold, one kilogram of silver jewellery and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash. Seema lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered at Friends Colony police station on March 6.

Reportedly, SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said Pooja Yadav, who lived in the neighbourhood, frequently visited Seema’s house and watched photographs and videos she shared on WhatsApp status. She noticed Seema’s gold jewellery and also knew that a large quantity of ornaments was kept inside the house.

Uttar Pradesh police uncover lover’s role and jewellery theft plan

According to the SSP, Pooja had been in a relationship with Gautam Yadav for around four years. Gautam was married, while Pooja did not want to live with her husband. When she asked Gautam for money and expenses, he cited his poor financial condition. The two allegedly decided to steal jewellery and cash instead.

Pooja informed Gautam about the valuables in Seema’s house. Gautam then allegedly entered the house with Pooja and his accomplice Asif Mansoori and carried out the theft.

Rs 13 lakh from stolen jewellery spent on gambling and travel

Reports say that to avoid getting caught, the accused sold the stolen ornaments at different places. Some jewellery was sold to Ram Verma, a goldsmith from Gadipura, while some went to Vijay Mane, owner of Mahi Jewellers in Sikandra, Agra. Ram Verma admitted to melting the jewellery he purchased. Police are conducting raids to arrest Vijay Mane.

The SSP said the accused received around Rs 13 lakh from selling the jewellery. The money was allegedly spent on repaying loans, gambling and travelling. Gautam also purchased an old car on finance, paying around Rs 2.70 lakh from the stolen money. The accused had planned to purchase a plot in Noida and had stayed there for around two months.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest four, SOG team gets Rs 25,000 reward

According to reports, a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Surveillance unit and Friends Colony police arrested Gautam Yadav of Mohalla Nakhasa, Asif Mansoori of Shahganj, Pooja Yadav and goldsmith Ram Verma. The arrests were made near the highway underpass on Desharmau Road on Tuesday night.

SSP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team involved in solving the eight-month-old theft case.

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