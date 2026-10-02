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Home > Regionals News > Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe

Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe

A disturbing video from a Guwahati nightclub shows a woman allegedly stripped and assaulted. Police have registered a case, as questions remain over what triggered the incident.

Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 18:52 IST

A disturbing incident has been reported from a nightclub in Guwahati’s Khanapara area. A woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted inside the ‘Locals’ cafe and lounge late Thursday night. Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. They have triggered concern over what happened inside the nightclub. The woman’s identity has not yet been ascertained.

Woman Allegedly Stripped And Assaulted

In one video, the woman is seen lying on the floor without clothes. Two women are seen kicking her, while some men are also present nearby. Another video shows a woman trying to help her up. A car then arrives and blocks the view of the incident.

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Sources said the woman was allegedly pushed to the floor before being stripped and assaulted. They claimed that both male and female bouncers were involved in the attack. The woman was later reportedly taken from the nightclub’s fourth floor to an area that appeared to be the parking lot.

What Happened Inside The Guwahati Club?

The exact reason behind the confrontation remains unclear. It is also not known what happened before the alleged assault. The videos circulating online do not establish how the dispute began or what led to the alleged attack.

Police Register Case

When media personnel reached the nightclub, the establishment was closed. Its lights were switched off. No one from the club management came out to speak about the incident.

Police have registered a case in connection with the alleged assault. However, it is not clear whether anyone from the nightclub has been questioned so far. The investigation is expected to establish what happened inside the club and whether the allegations against the bouncers are supported by evidence.

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Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe
Tags: Guwahati

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Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe

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Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe
Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe
Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe
Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe
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