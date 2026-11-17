A woman Sub-Inspector posted at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning. The deceased, identified as Rashmi Gautam, was discovered lying unconscious in the bathroom of her government accommodation within the police station premises. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Police have initially suspected a heart attack as the possible cause of death, although further details are awaited.

Rashmi Gautam Found Unconscious in Bathroom

According to police officials, Rashmi Gautam was originally from Kanpur and was serving as a Sub-Inspector at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida. She was residing in the government accommodation provided within the police station premises. The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when she was found lying unconscious inside the bathroom of her quarters. Following the discovery, she was immediately taken to a hospital in an attempt to save her life. However, doctors examined her and declared her brought dead. The circumstances surrounding her sudden death have raised concerns, with police initiating the necessary procedures to establish the exact sequence of events.

Preliminary Investigation Points Towards Heart Attack

During the initial examination, police and doctors suspected that Rashmi Gautam may have died due to a heart attack. However, the exact cause of death will depend on the findings of the medical examination and other relevant procedures. Police officials said that the matter is being investigated and all necessary formalities are being completed.

Joined Uttar Pradesh Police in 2023

Rashmi Gautam belonged to the 2023 batch of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspectors. Her sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the police department and left her colleagues mourning her untimely death. Police have informed her family members about the incident. Further action is being taken in accordance with the established procedures. Her unexpected death has come as a major loss to her colleagues and the police fraternity.

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