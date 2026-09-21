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Home > Regionals News > Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

According to police, the accused, identified as 28-year-old Saud Ansari, allegedly entered the school, dragged the teacher from her classroom to a corridor and opened fire.

Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 16:42 IST

A 26-year-old woman teacher was shot dead inside a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri triggering panic among students and staff. The alleged attacker, identified as 28-year-old Saud Ansari, also died after shooting himself, police said.

Teacher Shot Inside School in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place at Children’s Academy School in the Shahpura Kothi area at around 11.30 am, when classes and examinations were underway. According to preliminary police information, Nishat Fatima was teaching on the second floor when Ansari entered the school carrying a weapon. Police said he allegedly approached Fatima and took her towards the corridor outside the classroom. The two reportedly had an argument. Ansari then allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and fired at Fatima. She suffered fatal injuries and collapsed at the spot. The gunshots sent students and teachers into panic, with children screaming as staff rushed to the area. Reports said hundreds of students were present on the school premises at the time.

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Attacker Shoots Himself

Immediately after shooting Fatima, Ansari allegedly turned the weapon on himself. Both the teacher and the accused died at the scene, according to police. The exact circumstances leading to the confrontation remain under investigation. Police are questioning school staff and examining the sequence of events before the shooting.

School Sealed, Forensic Probe Underway

Police teams quickly reached the school and moved students to safety. The premises were cordoned off, while a forensic team collected evidence from the scene. Senior police officers also reached the spot and began investigating how the accused entered the school with a weapon and what led to the confrontation. Police are also examining the school’s security arrangements, CCTV footage and visitor-entry procedures as part of the investigation.
Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

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Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?
Tags: crime newsLakhimpur KheriLakhimpur NewsNishat FatimaSaud AnsariSchool ShootingSchool Shooting IndiaTeacher DeathTeacher Killeduttar pradeshUttar pradesh news

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Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

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Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

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Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?
Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?
Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?
Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?
Woman Teacher Dragged From Classroom, Shot Dead In UP School; Attacker Later Shoots Himself — What Was Behind The Murder?

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