Woman Threatens Mumbai Man With False Rape Case, Demands Rs 2 Crore And Flat; Warns Of Sharing His Intimate Photos – How Police Trapped Her?

A 29-year-old real estate developer from Mumbai has accused a woman of blackmailing him for Rs 2 crore and a 2BHK flat in Bandra, allegedly threatening to implicate him in a rape case, circulate their intimate photographs and even kill him if he refused. The BKC police have registered an FIR against the woman, identified as Prerna Lohar, who also identified herself as Prerana Lohar. The complainant alleged that she repeatedly demanded money, threatened him and shared private photographs with his relatives to damage his reputation.

As per reports, the complainant, a Goregaon resident, first met the woman at a party at the Peninsula Hotel on July 18. According to the FIR, she obtained his contact number through his manager and later expressed her desire to meet him.

How the Mumbai developer met the accused woman

The two met again at Paradise by Tunga Hotel in MIDC on July 24. During the meeting, the woman allegedly introduced herself as a belly dancer and said she was facing financial difficulties. She reportedly asked him for an iPhone and Rs 50,000, which he claims to have provided as financial assistance.

Reportedly, the complainant said they subsequently entered into a consensual physical relationship and met several times at different hotels across Mumbai. He alleged that Lohar took at least Rs 50,000 from him on each occasion.

Rs 2 crore demand and rape case threats in Mumbai

The situation allegedly changed on September 6, when the two went shopping at Jio World Drive Mall in BKC. Lohar allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore and a 2BHK flat in Bandra, threatening to file a rape case if he did not meet her demands.

Reports say that according to the complaint, the threats continued through WhatsApp messages and phone calls. On October 15, she allegedly demanded either marriage or Rs 2 crore and a flat in Andheri. She also threatened to send him to jail through a false case and circulated their intimate photographs among his relatives.

On October 24, she allegedly took him to a hotel in Oshiwara and pressured him to purchase a flat at Windsor Grand Residences. She reportedly threatened to make their intimate photographs and videos public if he refused.

Woman allegedly threatens to kill Mumbai developer at his home

According to reports, the complainant alleged that Lohar arrived at his Goregaon residence on November 3 carrying a liquor bottle and threatened him in front of his wife. She allegedly asked him to leave his wife and live with her or pay Rs 2 crore. When he refused, she threatened to kill him with the bottle.

Fearing for his safety, the developer allegedly handed over Rs 8 lakh in cash. On November 8, he approached the BKC police station to file a complaint. However, he alleged that Lohar subsequently called him and threatened to implicate him in cases under the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA) and human trafficking laws.

Mumbai police trap fails as accused allegedly escapes with cash

The following day, a meeting was arranged at Hotel Udipi 2 in BKC for a payment of Rs 2 lakh. Police allegedly laid a trap to catch the woman. The complainant reached the hotel with his manager and panch witness Sameer Shivaji Sondkar, as per reports.

However, Lohar allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh instead, which the developer handed over out of fear of being implicated in a criminal case. Since he failed to give the pre-arranged signal after handing over the money, the police could not apprehend her. She allegedly left the hotel with the cash.

Reportedly, BKC police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the woman who identified herself as Prerana Lohar. Further investigation into the Mumbai blackmail allegations is underway.

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