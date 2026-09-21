Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

A 65-year-old woman allegedly poured an inflammable substance on her 45-year-old son and 14-year-old grandson during a family dispute over pension money and a demand for a new mobile phone in Meerut’s Dadupur village on Saturday night. Both Paramveer and his son Uday suffered serious burn injuries and were taken to a hospital. After the alleged attack, the woman, Sumitra Devi, wife of Brajveer, allegedly went to a tree in the village and hanged herself, police said.

Police said Sumitra received a pension and there had been disputes in the family over the money. The argument on Saturday night reportedly began over the pension and Uday’s demand for a new mobile phone. Paramveer had come to stay with his mother a few days earlier after an earlier dispute over the pension, while his father Brajveer is undergoing treatment for an illness.

Meerut police examine what happened after family argument

Following the incident, police received information through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) and reached Dadupur village in the Falawada area. The body of Sumitra was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Falawada station house officer (SHO) Poonam Jadaun said the preliminary investigation indicated that Sumitra had poured an inflammable substance on her son and grandson before her death. Police questioned family members and local residents as part of the probe.

Meerut forensic team collects evidence from spot

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police said the investigation is continuing and further details will emerge as the probe progresses.

The Meerut police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and Sumitra’s subsequent death. No further details about the condition of Paramveer and Uday were provided by police.

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