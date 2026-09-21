LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

65-year-old woman in Meerut allegedly attacks son and grandson over pension dispute before allegedly dying by suicide.

65-year-old woman attacks son, grandson over pension dispute in Meerut (Image: X)
65-year-old woman attacks son, grandson over pension dispute in Meerut (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 08:48 IST

A 65-year-old woman allegedly poured an inflammable substance on her 45-year-old son and 14-year-old grandson during a family dispute over pension money and a demand for a new mobile phone in Meerut’s Dadupur village on Saturday night. Both Paramveer and his son Uday suffered serious burn injuries and were taken to a hospital. After the alleged attack, the woman, Sumitra Devi, wife of Brajveer, allegedly went to a tree in the village and hanged herself, police said.

Police said Sumitra received a pension and there had been disputes in the family over the money. The argument on Saturday night reportedly began over the pension and Uday’s demand for a new mobile phone. Paramveer had come to stay with his mother a few days earlier after an earlier dispute over the pension, while his father Brajveer is undergoing treatment for an illness.

You Might Be Interested In

Meerut police examine what happened after family argument

Following the incident, police received information through the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) and reached Dadupur village in the Falawada area. The body of Sumitra was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Falawada station house officer (SHO) Poonam Jadaun said the preliminary investigation indicated that Sumitra had poured an inflammable substance on her son and grandson before her death. Police questioned family members and local residents as part of the probe.

Meerut forensic team collects evidence from spot

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police said the investigation is continuing and further details will emerge as the probe progresses.

The Meerut police are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and Sumitra’s subsequent death. No further details about the condition of Paramveer and Uday were provided by police.

Also Read: Son Searches for Father’s Killer After Faridabad Hit-and-Run, No Arrest Despite 25,000 CCTV Cameras   

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?
Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest newsmeerut newsup newsviral news

RELATED News

Lucknow Biryani Seller Kicked, Punched And Beaten With Belts Over ‘Banned Meat’ Suspicion; Here’s What Happened Next

Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online

Elderly Man Kicked, Slapped By Son In Broad Daylight; What Happened In UP’s Banda

On His Way To Meet Family, Neurosurgeon Dies After Car Crashes And Catches Fire On Telangana Highway

Son Was In The Room As Father, Mother And 20-Year-Old Sister Consumed Poison; What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

From Dhoom And Hungama To Dubai Real Estate: Why Rimi Sen Walked Away From Bollywood

Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Kareena Kapoor Was Not Bollywood’s First Choice For Jab We Met: The Casting Trivia Behind Her Most Iconic Role

Watch Video: Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Freekick as Inter Miami vs San Diego Ends in Stalemate

Kangana Ranaut Backs Maithili Thakur Amid Rolls-Royce Row: ‘Why Can’t We Also Live Well?’

Daayra Box Office Collection Day 3: Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Film Holds Steady, Crosses Rs 4 Crore

Congress Is Fighting Among Itself In Punjab, While The Akali Dal Has Been Finished: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 21: Eyes on Suchika Tariyal, Kabaddi Teams | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?
Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?
Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?
Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?
Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

QUICK LINKS