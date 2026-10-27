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Home > Regionals News > Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?

Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?

She alleged that five men assaulted her inside a moving car, subjected her to oral sexual acts, and inserted a wooden stick into her private parts before abandoning her near Arvindo Hospital in Indore.

An Indore woman has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted after travelling to Ujjain to meet a man she befriended on Instagram.
An Indore woman has alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted after travelling to Ujjain to meet a man she befriended on Instagram.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 12:35 IST

A shocking case of alleged sexual assault has been reported from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A woman from Indore has accused two men of sexually assaulting her after she travelled to Ujjain to meet a man she had befriended on Instagram. Police have registered a case against two accused following her written complaint. According to the complaint, the woman became friends with Ujjain resident Chakresh Jain through Instagram a few months ago. The two had reportedly met on previous occasions. On Monday night, she travelled by bus from Indore to Ujjain to meet him.

Woman Alleges Drugged Coffee and Brutal Sexual Assault

The woman alleged that she met Chakresh Jain near Meghdoot Hotel on Indore Road and got into his car. After they drove around, he allegedly gave her coffee. She claimed that she began feeling dizzy after drinking it, suspecting that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into the beverage. According to her account, another man subsequently joined them in the car. She alleged that she was moved to the back seat, beaten and had her clothes torn. She further claimed that the men forced her to engage in oral sex and inserted a wooden stick into her private parts. In a video statement, the woman alleged that around five men were involved in the assault. She said she was eventually abandoned near Arvindo Hospital in Indore.

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Police Register Case Against Two Accused

The woman approached the Nanakheda police station in Ujjain and submitted a written complaint. Police arranged for her medical examination and registered a case against two men under gang rape provisions. CSP Shweta Gupta said the complaint concerned two accused. She stated that the medical examination did not reveal injuries to the woman’s private parts. Police said further legal action would be taken in accordance with the law. The woman’s allegations regarding the number of people involved differ from the police account. The allegations remain under investigation, and the guilt of the accused has not been established.
Also Read: MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

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Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?
Tags: Chakresh JainIndore crime newsIndore woman assault caseInstagram friend assault caseNanakheda police stationShweta Gupta CSPUjjain crime newsUjjain gang rape caseUjjain sexual assaultwoman alleges gang rape

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Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?

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Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?
Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?
Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?
Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?
Woman Travels To Ujjain To Meet Instagram Friend, Alleges Drugged Coffee, Gang Rape By 5 Men In Moving Car And Wooden Stick Inserted Into Private Parts – What Happened?

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