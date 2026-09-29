Woman’s Body Dismembered Into Pieces, Dumped In Canal: What Led To The Andhra Pradesh Murder?

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly killed, her body dismembered into pieces and the remains dumped in a cooling canal leading to the Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) in Andhra Pradesh’s NTR district, police said. The accused, identified as 35-year-old Mohd Shafi of Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada, was allegedly known to the victim, Valluripalli Kalyani. Another man, identified as Durga Rao alias Abdullah, who allegedly helped Shafi dismember and dispose of the body, remains absconding.

Body Parts Recovered From Cooling Canal

The case came to light after police recovered the torso of an unidentified woman from the cooling canal near the thermal power station. With assistance from an NDRF team, search operations were carried out in the canal, leading to the recovery of the woman’s head, legs and a hand. Kalyani’s brother later approached the police after recognising a tattoo on the recovered hand, helping investigators establish her identity.

Police Focus On Woman’s Association With Shafi

Investigators examined Kalyani’s movements, phone contacts and associations before focusing on Shafi, who runs a small mutton shop in Bhavanipuram and was known to the woman. Police said Kalyani had a son with her husband, Ghouse Mohiddin, around four years ago. According to investigators, Shafi, who had three daughters and allegedly wanted a son, had bought the child from the couple for ₹1 lakh and had been raising him. Kalyani later became close to Shafi and allegedly began demanding more money from him.

Argument Over Money Allegedly Led To Killing

According to police, Kalyani went to Shafi’s house following a dispute over money. During the argument, Shafi allegedly attacked her with a knife and slit her throat, killing her. He then allegedly contacted Abdullah, who worked at his mutton shop, for help in disposing of the body. Police said the two allegedly dismembered the body and transported the remains from Bhavanipuram to the cooling canal. CCTV footage, technical investigation and other evidence reportedly helped police identify Shafi. Further investigation is underway, while efforts are on to trace Abdullah.

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