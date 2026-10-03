Woman’s Clothes Stripped Off, Then Allegedly Beaten Badly; Video From Guwahati Nightclub Goes Viral- What Happened?

Thursday night in Guwahati’s Khanapara area was meant to be like any other for a popular nightclub. As the hours turned late, however, the venue became the centre of a controversy that social media cannot stop talking about. Videos now circulating online show a woman lying on the floor without clothes while people stand around her. What led to that moment is the question everyone is asking.

What the Videos Show?

One clip reportedly shows the woman on the floor while two female bouncers kick her. Several male bouncers can be seen close by. In another video, a woman is seen trying to help the victim get up. The footage has spread quickly and drawn sharp reactions from viewers demanding answers and action. The visuals are disturbing, and they have put the club’s security practices under intense scrutiny.

The Allegations

According to early information, the incident took place at The Locals Cafe and Lounge. It is alleged that bouncers, both men and women, threw the woman to the ground, removed her clothes and beat her. The assault reportedly did not end inside the club. She was allegedly brought from the fourth floor down to the parking area, and the beating is said to have continued along the way.

The Missing Piece

The biggest gap in the story is the cause. It is not clear what happened inside the club before the violence began or how the dispute started. Reports also mention a separate argument or scuffle between the woman and one female bouncer, but this has not been independently verified. The woman’s identity has not been made public.

Club Silent, Police Investigating

When media teams reached the venue, it was shut and its lights were off. The club management has not offered any response. Guwahati Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Still, it remains unclear whether anyone connected to the club has been questioned or arrested.

What Comes Next

Questions are piling up. Who gave the order, if anyone did? Will CCTV footage from the club’s floors and parking area support what the videos suggest? Will the staff seen in the clips face arrest? Authorities are expected to examine the footage, record statements and identify everyone involved. The charges that police eventually apply will also be closely watched.

Until then, the allegations remain under investigation. A city is waiting to learn how a night out turned into a case of alleged brutality, and whether those responsible will be held to account.

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