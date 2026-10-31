Women’s Eggs Collected In Hostel Racket in Hyderabad; Police Send Samples For Testing

Around 10 women from three States were questioned. Samples have gone for testing. Police say nothing is established yet.

Hyderabad: Just past midnight on Thursday, a team of police officers walked into Ami Neeta Girls Hostel in Prakash Nagar, Begumpet. The hostel looked like any other women’s residence in the city. Police say what they suspected was going on inside was very different.

Who, What and Where: The Raid

Acting on a tip, officers raided the hostel and questioned about 10 women staying there. According to police, the women come from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The tip was that people were allegedly running a business out of ladies’ hostels by collecting women’s eggs. Preliminary inquiries suggest women from different States may have been brought to the hostel for fertility-related procedures, possibly with links to fertility centres.

When: A Year in the Shadows?

Police suspect the alleged operation may have been running for nearly a year. If so, it went unnoticed in a busy residential neighbourhood for that long. Investigators are now trying to work out how.

Why It Matters: A Widening Probe

The probe has widened. Investigators suspect sperm samples may also have been collected from some men at the premises. They are examining the roles of the hostel operators, intermediaries and any fertility centres that may be connected.

Police have also taken up several questions:

How did the women come to stay at the hostel?

Did they know what was allegedly happening?

Who brought them from their home States?

How: Samples Sent, Answers Awaited

A police official said officers collected samples from the women and sent them for examination. “Action will be taken against those involved after the reports are received,” the official said, adding that further details would follow once the inquiry is complete.

Police are also going through the evidence seized during the raid and looking into the possible involvement of those managing the hostel.

“Nothing Has Been Established”: Police Urge Caution

Begumpet Inspector P. Saidulu was careful not to go beyond the facts. He told The Pioneer that the allegations still have to be verified through medical findings and official reports.

“Nothing has been established so far. Doctors have to certify the findings, and the DHMO officials have to submit their reports. Only then will it be clear whether any such procedures took place,” he said. No IVF scans have been conducted so far, he added, and it is not known whether the women have undergone ovulation. The women are still staying at the hostel.

What Happens Next?

The answer rests on two documents: the doctors’ medical findings and the report of the District Health and Medical Officer (DHMO). If they confirm that procedures took place, police will have to establish who performed them and where. They will also have to establish who profited, and whether registered fertility centres were involved. If the reports find nothing, the case may look very different.

For now, the women remain at the hostel, the samples are in the lab, and the investigation continues.

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