Worms, Frogs And Lizards In Food: UP Students Protest Poor Mess Hygiene; DM Assures Action

In a unique protest over the quality of food served in their hostel mess, students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj, locked themselves inside their rooms. The students enrolled in classes 10, 11, and 12 had been boycotting meals since Wednesday evening, alleging that substandard food was being served despite their repeated complaints.

Students Allege Finding Worms and Insects in Food

The students alleged that worms and insects had been found in the meals provided by the mess. They claimed that the issue of poor food quality has persisted for a long time, despite frequent appeals to the school principal and other officials. According to the students, their grievances were consistently ignored, which ultimately prompted them to launch the protest.

प्रिंसपल छात्रों से कहता है “तुम नाली के कीड़े हो उसी में मर जाओगे”..!

खाने में कीड़े मकौड़े निकलते हैं शिकायत करने पर कहते हैं यहां यही मिलेगा..! यूपी के कन्नौज जिले में जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के छात्रों ने प्रधानाचार्य के खिलाफ घटिया भोजन देने और अभद्र व्यवहार करने का आरोप लगा… pic.twitter.com/1QF5Y3XHqF — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) August 13, 2026

Kannauj District Magistrate Assures Action

Kannauj District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri visited the school late Thursday evening to interact with the protesting students. He assured them that the administration supported them and that their concerns would be addressed immediately. Following this interaction, the students ended their protest and resumed eating in the school canteen. The incident has raised significant concerns regarding the quality of food served at the residential school and the urgent need for authorities to act promptly on complaints regarding hostel facilities.

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