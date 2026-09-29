Worms In Hostel Food, Slogans Against VC: What Triggered Protest At Dehradun’s Doon University?

Students of Alaknanda Girls’ Hostel at Doon University in Dehradun staged a protest after worms were allegedly found in food served at the hostel, with students raising slogans against the Vice Chancellor and demanding an investigation into the food quality and action against those responsible.

Dehradun students protest after worms allegedly found in hostel food

The students gathered in large numbers on the Dehradun university campus after discovering the alleged worms in their food. They continued their demonstration for a considerable period, demanding accountability and a thorough probe into the alleged lapse.

University management reached the spot after being informed about the Dehradun hostel protest and tried to pacify the students. However, the protesters refused to call off the agitation initially and insisted that those responsible should face action.

Dehradun hostel students demand probe into food quality

The students also demanded an inquiry to ensure that such an incident does not happen again. They said they had left their homes to study and were paying for both their food and living expenses.

The protesters alleged that despite paying for these facilities, the administration was compromising on food quality and showing little concern for their health. Their demands remained focused on accountability and proper checks on the food being served.

Dehradun university begins investigation as protest ends

Even after several attempts by the university management to bring about peace, the protesting students at Dehradun did not stop until they were pacified. The hostel authorities have begun an investigation into this incident.

At present, the situation is under control, and the protesting students from Dehradun have called off their protests.

Also Read: Fatehpur House Collapse Leaves 4 Dead, Including 4-Year-Old Child; How Gas Cylinder Explosion Led To Tragedy