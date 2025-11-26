‘Yeh Hui Na Shaadi!’: Prayagraj Bride Breaks Tradition, Viral Video Shows Her Leading Her Own Baraat in Grand Style

LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 'Yeh Hui Na Shaadi!': Prayagraj Bride Breaks Tradition, Viral Video Shows Her Own Baraat in Grand Style

A stunning reversal of tradition from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has taken over social media, after a bride was captured leading her own baraat in full royal style. The entrance has left not only viewers, but also the internet amazed.

Prayagraj woman leads her own barrat. (Representative Image: X)
Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 26, 2025 22:48:49 IST

A stunning reversal of tradition from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has taken over social media, after a bride was captured leading her own baraat in full royal style. The viral video shows her seated gracefully in a decorated carriage, confidently heading toward the wedding venue. 

The entrance has left not only viewers, but also the internet amazed. According to tradition, it is the groom who leads the wedding procession to the bride’s home.

Why Did This Bride Lead Her Own Baraat in Prayagraj?

Reports suggest that Rajesh Jaiswal, the bride’s father, has five daughters and no sons, and has always raised them with the same encouragement and freedom traditionally given to boys. 



Fulfilling a long-held wish to see his daughter’s wedding baraat carried out with the grandeur usually reserved for a groom, he went the extra mile by printing a formal baraat invitation and inviting everyone to be part of the celebration. 

What Left Locals Stunned About This Bride’s Grand Procession?

Locals shared that they had never witnessed a bride leading such a magnificent procession, and the visuals quickly became the buzz of the entire city. 

On the big day, the band arrived, guests filled the streets, and Prayagraj came alive with music and celebration. As the baraatis danced to DJ beats, the bride, Tanu, glowing in her bridal outfit, joined the festivities from her carriage, smiling and soaking in every moment of the joyous occasion. 

Social Media Reaction to Viral Video

One user commented, “Shandaar, Prayagraj mei dulhan lekar phochi baaraat. (Stunning, Bride arrives with her own baraat in Prayagraj.) 

Another user commented, “Amtor par shadio mei dulha baraat lekar sasural jata hai. Lekin Prayagraj sy ek anokhi rasam dekhne ko mili. Jha dulhan he apni baraat lekr sasural phochi. (Usually, in weddings, the groom takes his baraat to the bride’s home. But an unusual tradition was seen in Prayagraj, where a bride arrived at her in-laws’ house with her own baraat.)

