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Home > Regionals News > “Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event

“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event

Two Dalit men in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district have alleged they were asked to leave chairs and sit on the floor during an Independence Day programme at a government school.

Following a viral video of the incident, police registered an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Source: Internet)
Following a viral video of the incident, police registered an FIR under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Source: Internet)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 10:28 IST

Two Dalit men invited as guests to an Independence Day programme at a government school in Bhakliya village of Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district have alleged that they were asked to leave their chairs and sit on the floor because of their caste. The incident reportedly occurred during the August 15 programme in the presence of schoolchildren, teachers and villagers. A video showing an argument over the seating arrangements later circulated on social media, prompting education authorities to launch an inquiry.

Guests Allegedly Asked to Sit on Floor

According to reports, Rameshwarlal Bairwa and Gopilal Bairwa had been invited to attend the Independence Day programme as guests. They alleged that while they were seated on chairs, some people objected to their seating and asked them to move to the floor. The alleged incident took place in front of students, teachers and other attendees. A video of the dispute subsequently went viral on social media, bringing the matter to the attention of local authorities. The two men have also alleged that they were threatened with the closure of an Anganwadi centre where two women from their community worked.

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FIR Registered Under Relevant Sections  

Following the incident, police registered an FIR at Bagor police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Education authorities have also initiated an inquiry into the allegations. The case has sparked concern over alleged caste-based discrimination at an event held at a government school on Independence Day.

Also Read: Jharkhand Cancels Recruitment Exams: Why Govt Took The Call As DN Mahto Ends Hunger Strike

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“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event
Tags: Anganwadi centreBhakliya villageBhilwaracaste discriminationDalit menFIRGopilal Bairwagovernment schoolhome-hero-pos-3Independence DayrajasthanRameshwarlal Bairwa

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“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event

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“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event
“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event
“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event
“Yeh Kaisi Azadi Hai?”: Dalit Guests Asked To Sit On Floor At Rajasthan School Independence Day Event

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