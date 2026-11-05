‘You Are a Public Servant, Tum Naukar…’: IAS Officer Gets Sharp Reply From Man After Asking for Appointment in Tense Exchange | WATCH

A heated exchange between a man and an IAS officer at the Nagpur Public Works Department (PWD) office has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate over public accountability and the responsibilities of government officials. The incident reportedly began when a citizen approached the officer to discuss an issue but was allegedly asked whether he had an appointment and told to return later. However, the taxpayer responded with a sharp reminder that government officials are appointed to serve the public, not behave like corporate executives. The video has triggered discussions about citizens’ rights to access government offices and seek answers from public representatives and officials.

IAS Officer Asks Man About Appointment

According to reports, the incident took place at the PWD office in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The citizen reportedly entered the government office to meet the IAS officer when he was asked, “Do you have an appointment?” The officer allegedly suggested that the visitor return later, prompting an exchange between the two. The interaction was captured on video, which has since circulated widely across social media platforms.

IAS अधिकारी : क्या तुम्हारे पास appointment है , बाद में आना। आम आदमी : You are a public servant. तुम नौकर है , तुम ही नौकर है , तुम नौकर है। https://t.co/UNUQlMU8ey — Akhilesh Tiwari (अखिलेश तिवारी) (@Akhilesh_tiwa) November 5, 2026

Man Gives a Sharp Reminder to IAS Officer

Responding to the officer’s remarks, the citizen reportedly questioned the need for an appointment to approach a government official. He emphasised that IAS officers and other government employees are public servants whose primary responsibility is to serve ordinary citizens. The taxpayer also pointed out that government officials receive salaries funded by public money and should remain accessible to the people they are appointed to serve. He argued that government offices should not operate like private corporate establishments, where citizens are treated as clients who must seek appointments before raising concerns.

Viral Video Sparks Debate Over Public Accountability

The exchange has sparked a wider conversation about the relationship between government officials and ordinary citizens. Many social media users have highlighted the importance of transparency, accessibility and accountability in public administration. The incident has also raised questions about how citizens can approach senior officials to seek assistance and demand answers. While appointments may be necessary for managing official schedules, the debate highlights the need to balance administrative convenience with the fundamental responsibility of public service.

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