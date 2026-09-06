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Home > Regionals News > “You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yasir was killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir after a three-month-long operation in the Pir Panjal region.

The encounter took place at Ashdar Gali, where security forces recovered weapons from the site. (Source:X)
The encounter took place at Ashdar Gali, where security forces recovered weapons from the site. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 07:37 IST

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yasir, a Pakistan-based militant and close associate of Lashkar founder Hafiz Saeed, was killed by security forces during an operation in the Pir Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir. Yasir was suspected of involvement in several terror attacks across the Union Territory, including the 2024 ambush on an Indian Air Force convoy in Poonch.

Suspected Role in Terror Attacks

Yasir had been on the radar of security agencies for his alleged links to multiple attacks targeting security personnel and civilians in the region. He was suspected of playing a role in the network behind the 2024 Poonch convoy attack, in which security personnel were killed. Security agencies had been tracking his movements for around 3 months as part of a wider operation against militant groups operating in the difficult terrain of the Pir Panjal mountains.

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Three-Month Hunt Ends at Ashdar Gali

The operation that led to Yasir’s death began after security forces received intelligence on Friday about the movement of a group of terrorists through the Pir Panjal mountains. The Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF subsequently established a cordon in the area on September 1. After days of searching, the forces made contact with the militants on September 3 at Ashdar Gali, a remote mountain ridge in the region. An exchange of fire followed, during which Yasir was killed. Weapons and other material were recovered from the encounter site, officials said.

Security Forces Step Up Operations

Yasir’s death brings an end to a months-long hunt for one of the militants suspected of operating in the region. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, celebrating the operation, posted a message on social media: “You can run, but you can’t hide.” The operation highlights the continued focus of security forces on dismantling militant networks and tracking their commanders in the mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
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“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt
Tags: 2024 Poonch AttackAshdar GaliHafiz Saeedhome-hero-pos-1jammu and kashmirkashmirLashkar Commander YasirLashkar-e-TaibaPir PanjalPoonch IAF Convoy AttackYasirYusmarg

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“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

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“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

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“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt
“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt
“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt
“You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”: Security Forces Gun Down Lashkar Commander Yasir in Kashmir After Three-Month Hunt

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