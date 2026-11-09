‘You Elected Brahmin MPs, MLAs, But…’: Prashant Kishor Tells Mithila Brahmins They Lost Muslim Support After Backing BJP, Urges Them To Rethink Political Choices

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has sparked a debate with his candid remarks on Bihar’s Brahmin community, questioning its political choices, economic condition and continued attachment to past glory. Addressing a gathering in the Mithila region, Kishor asked why Brahmins, who have elected members of their community to the Bihar Assembly and Parliament for years, continue to face economic distress. His comments, which have now gained traction on social media, have drawn both appreciation and criticism.

What Did Prashant Kishor Say About Bihar’s Brahmins?

The remarks were made during a gathering in Darbhanga district after a participant demanded that Jan Suraaj field a Brahmin candidate in the upcoming elections. Responding to the demand, Kishor questioned whether political representation alone had improved the community’s circumstances. He pointed out that Brahmins constitute around 3-4 per cent of Bihar’s population but argued that their economic condition remained a matter of concern despite their political presence. He also described Mithila as a region that was once known as a “land of scholars” but had gradually turned into a “land of labourers”. Kishor argued that the community had moved away from the education, intellectual traditions and social responsibilities that once defined its identity.

Kishor Links Political Choices To Loss Of Muslim Support

Kishor also questioned the political alliances of Brahmin leaders in Bihar. He claimed that they had historically enjoyed support from Muslims, who account for around 18 per cent of the state’s population. However, he alleged that this support weakened after Brahmin leaders aligned themselves with the BJP, distancing themselves from sections of the Muslim community.

Remarks Spark Debate On Social Media

Jan Suraaj shared details of the Darbhanga gathering on X on November 5, while videos were uploaded to its official YouTube channel on November 6. Clips subsequently circulated widely across social media platforms. While several users praised Kishor for speaking openly about issues within the community, others criticised his remarks. His comments have once again brought questions of caste politics, political representation, economic mobility and social identity in Bihar into the spotlight.

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