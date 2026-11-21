A 35-year-old man died, and a 20-year-old man has been accused of murdering him. In the alleged murder, the young man allegedly murdered the older man for insulting his father and making it appear as though it was an accidental death.

The Accusation

In Ajmer, Rajasthan, a 20-year-old man is accused of murdering a 35-year-old man in what has been described as a “revenge murder”.

The Reason

The reason given for the alleged murder is that the older man had insulted his father. A quote is in the headline, “You insulted my father, now pay the price,” but no one knows who said it.

A Body That Looks Like An Accidental Death

According to the report, the body was disposed of in such a manner that would suggest accidental death. What was the mode used to achieve this and where was the body recovered from have not been disclosed.

What Is Unknown

Everything is not known about the case except the fact that both men were aged 20 and that one was killed. Nothing about their names, when, where, using which method and what weapon the crime was committed have been mentioned in the report. Nothing has been reported about their relation, what the alleged provocation was and if there has been any arrest, filing of an FIR or recovery.

What Next?

How will the motive of the crime be confirmed by police and will the 20 year old man be brought before the court? How did the investigation team discover something that looked like an accident? Has someone else been involved or was aware of the plot? What will be the statements of the families of both men?

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