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Home > Regionals News > Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur

Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur

Following the incident, the Maharashtra Police have launched an investigation and are seeking the victim’s statement.

A young man allegedly stripped, beaten with belts and assaulted by a group of men went viral on social media.
A young man allegedly stripped, beaten with belts and assaulted by a group of men went viral on social media.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 10:25 IST

A shocking incident of brutality has come to light from Latur district in Maharashtra, where a young man was allegedly stripped naked, brutally beaten with belts, and subjected to further humiliation by a group of men. The disturbing incident came to public attention after a video showing the assault went viral on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation. According to preliminary information, the incident took place around two months ago, but no formal complaint had been filed by the victim at the time.

Video of Brutal Assault Goes Viral

The video circulating on social media reportedly shows a group of men assaulting the young man after stripping him. The victim is allegedly seen being beaten repeatedly with belts, while the accused also kick and punch him. According to the available information, petrol was allegedly poured on the victim’s private parts, adding to the disturbing nature of the assault. The accused reportedly recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones. The footage was subsequently circulated in social media groups, eventually bringing the incident to the attention of the police.

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Victim Did Not File Police Complaint

Preliminary police findings suggest that the assault occurred approximately two months ago. Following the incident, the victim reportedly left the scene without approaching the police or filing a formal complaint. The reasons behind his decision not to report the alleged assault remain unclear. Police are now attempting to establish the complete sequence of events and understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Launch Investigation, Seek Victim’s Statement

Police initiated an investigation after the video surfaced online. Officials have reportedly identified the victim and asked him to visit the police station to record his statement. A senior police officer said the investigation was underway and that the facts of the case would become clearer once the victim’s statement had been recorded.

Motive and Accused Under Scanner

Investigators are working to establish the motive behind the alleged attack and identify those involved in the assault and the subsequent circulation of the video. Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses. The identities of the accused, the exact circumstances of the incident, and the possible reasons behind the attack are yet to be officially established.
Also Read: Watch Video: First Pics Of Tiger Shroff Emerge; Actor Suffers Gunpowder Burns, Chest Injuries After 5 Rounds Fired At His BMW In Juhu

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Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur
Tags: Latur assault caseLatur crime newsLatur viral videoMaharashtra crime newsmaharashtra newsman beaten with beltspetrol poured on private partspolice investigationviral assault videoyoung man assaulted

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Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur

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Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur
Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur
Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur
Young Man Stripped, Beaten With Belts; Petrol Poured On Private Parts By Group Of Men In Maharashtra’s Latur
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