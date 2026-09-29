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Home > Regionals News > Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A viral Bihar video allegedly shows locals confronting and harassing a young man visiting a hill spot with a female friend. The clip has sparked outrage, with users demanding police action and verification.

Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot
Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 17:01 IST

A video from Bihar showing a young man being harassed by locals while visiting a hill spot with a female friend has gone viral on social media. Users are expressing anger and demanding action against those seen in the clip.

What Does the Video Show?

The footage shows a group of locals confronting the young man at a hilltop, questioning why he had come there with a girl. The tone of the exchange, as seen in the clip, is aggressive and intimidating. The young man appears cornered as the questioning continues, while his female companion is caught in the uncomfortable situation alongside him.

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Where Did It Happen?

The location has not been officially confirmed. Based on the vehicle registration number visible in the video and the way the people speak, the incident appears to have taken place in Bihar’s Gaya district. However, this is only an assumption drawn from the footage. The exact place and the facts of the incident will become clear only after a police investigation.

Who Shared The Clip

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Aaryan Babu. It has since travelled across platforms, drawing thousands of views and comments from users who found the behaviour of the locals unacceptable.

Outrage Online

Many viewers questioned who gives anyone the right to interrogate adults about who they choose to visit a public place with. Users described the act as moral policing and said that no one should be harassed simply for spending time with a friend or partner at a tourist spot. Several comments called for the identification of the people in the video and strict legal action against them.

The Larger Concern

Incidents of moral policing at parks, hills and other public places are not new. They raise serious questions about personal freedom and the safety of young people, especially couples and women, who often feel unsafe in such spaces. Public places are meant for everyone, and harassment by self-appointed guardians of morality has no legal backing.

Demand For Police Action

Netizens have urged Bihar Police to take note of the viral clip, verify the location and act against those involved. There is no official statement yet, and it is not known whether a complaint has been filed. Police verification of the video, the identities of the people seen and the events leading up to it will be key in the days ahead.

Until authorities confirm the facts, details such as the exact location and the identity of those involved remain unverified. The video, however, has revived a debate on whether young people can enjoy public spaces without fear.

Also Read: Two Women Fighting With Auto Driver On Bengaluru Road Over Fare Dispute, Video Goes Viral

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Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Young Man With ‘GirlFriend’ Harassed By Locals At Hill Spot: ‘Why Are You Here With A Girl?’ Viral Video Sparks Outrage

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