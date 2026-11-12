Young Woman Dragged Into Car, Abducted From Home By Two Men; Gang-Raped And Thrown Out Of The Car In Bareilly – What Happened Next?

An 18-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from her home by three men in Bareilly’s Hafizganj area, gang-raped and thrown out of a moving car before the accused fled. The victim was later found by police patrolling the under-construction Bareilly-Pilibhit highway. According to the complaint filed by her father, the main accused, identified as Jagmohan, raped her while his two companions sexually assaulted her. The woman reportedly suffered fractures in both legs after being thrown from the vehicle.

Bareilly abduction took place when woman was alone at home

As per reports, the incident took place in Indra Nagar, Rithora, under the Hafizganj police station area. The victim’s father alleged that Jagmohan, a resident of the Izzatnagar police station area, arrived at their house at night with two companions in a car.

Finding his 18-year-old daughter alone, the three men allegedly dragged her into the vehicle against her will and drove towards the under-construction Bareilly-Pilibhit highway.

Bareilly highway becomes scene of alleged sexual assault

Reports say that according to the complaint, Jagmohan raped the woman while his two companions molested and sexually assaulted her. The accused then allegedly threw her out of the moving car and fled, leaving her injured on the highway. They also threatened to kill her before escaping.

Both her legs were reportedly broken in the incident. Police personnel patrolling the highway spotted the woman, questioned her and contacted her family. She was subsequently handed over to her relatives.

Bareilly police launch raids to arrest accused

Based on the father’s complaint, police registered a case against one named accused, Jagmohan, and two unidentified men under relevant sections relating to rape. A team has been formed to arrest the accused, and raids are being conducted to trace them.

Nilesh Mishra, CO Nawabganj, said, “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the rape case. A team has been formed to arrest the accused. Continuous raids are being conducted to find them.”

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