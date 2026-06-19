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Home > Regionals News > Youth Objects to Niece’s Harassment, Hacked to Death in UP; Relative Demands Accused’s Encounter Killing

Youth Objects to Niece’s Harassment, Hacked to Death in UP; Relative Demands Accused’s Encounter Killing

Following the incident, the angry villagers set fire the roadside kiosk and house of the accused on fire. There was tension in the area as the accused was reportedly from the minority community.

the victim's family staged a protest and demanded encounter killing of the accused. (Representative image, ANI)
the victim's family staged a protest and demanded encounter killing of the accused. (Representative image, ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 16:16 IST

In a shocking incident reported from Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a youth was brutally hacked to death on Thursday night after he allegedly opposed the harassment of his female relative. The incident took place near Babhani Chowk in the Bakhira police station area. The killing has sparked tensions in the area. After the criminal incident, the victim’s family staged a protest by placing the body on the road for several hours. After much efforts, police took custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Anand. 

House of accused set on fire

Following the incident, the angry villagers set fire the roadside kiosk and house of the accused on fire. There was tension in the area as the accused was reportedly from the minority community. In view of the tense situation, a heavy police contingent was deployed in the locality. Soon after getting the information, senior police officials, including ADG Ashok Mutha Jain, DIG Sanjeev Tyagi, reached the spot. 

Victim’s family demands accused’s encounter

Meanwhile, the victim’s family staged a protest and demanded encounter killing of the accused. District officials promised strict action against the accused and managed to calm the protesting family. Later in the night, police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Police have launched a hunt for the accused.

What led to killing?

The victim’s family claimed the dispute arose during a wedding ceremony a few days ago. According to the family, the accused reportedly named Nasir allegedly harassed the victim’s niece during the wedding. The victim objected to behaviour of the accused that led to an argument. The family argued that the murder was the result of the argument that took place during the wedding day. Meanwhile, Police maintain they are conducting a thorough probe into the incident.  Additional security has been deployed in the locality to maintain law and order.
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Youth Objects to Niece’s Harassment, Hacked to Death in UP; Relative Demands Accused’s Encounter Killing
Tags: Sant Kabir Nagar murderUP crime newsUP encounter killingup news

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Youth Objects to Niece’s Harassment, Hacked to Death in UP; Relative Demands Accused’s Encounter Killing
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