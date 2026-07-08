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Home > Regionals News > Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral

Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral

A shocking CCTV video has surfaced from Gujarat's Rajkot, where a 20-year-old man stabbed his mother’s live-in partner multiple times on a busy road.

Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 17:30 IST

In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, a 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother’s lover in Gujarat’s Rajkot district. According to reports, the incident occurred on July 7, sending shockwaves across the district. Despite the victim pleading with the accused to let him go, the young man stabbed his mother’s partner multiple times on a busy road. However, the police has arrested the alleged Perpetrator and probe is underway to arrest the another person accompanying the accused. 

The Motive Behind the Brutal Killing

Reports indicate that the accused killed the victim due to a long-standing grudge over the man’s relationship with his mother. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Kamlesh Vaghela, had been in a live-in relationship with the accused’s mother, Neeta, for the past 12 years.

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In the official complaint, Kamlesh’s brother, Kapil, stated that the accused, Jayant Vaghela, deeply resented the relationship because it began while his biological father was still alive. Over the years, Kamlesh had even adopted Neeta’s daughter and arranged her marriage. Investigators revealed that Kamlesh worked as a laborer. The altercation escalated rapidly on the street, where Jayant was caught on camera repeatedly stabbing Kamlesh in a fatal attack. Despite the Kamlesh pleading before the Jayant, he continued with the stabbing in a busy road. 

Police Arrest Accused; Hunt On for Accomplice

Within a few hours of the crime, the police arrested the alleged perpetrator, Jayant Vaghela, and recorded the statement of the deceased’s brother. However, investigators are also probing the presence of another individual visible in the CCTV footage who accompanied the accused during the attack. Efforts are currently underway to ascertain this person’s identity and determine their exact role in the killing.

Also Read: Around 16 People Trapped After Building Collapse in Pune’s Pimpri Chinhwad

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Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral
Tags: Gujarat CCTV stabbingman stabs mother lover RajkotRajkot crime newsRajkot street murder video

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Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral

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Youth Stabs Mother’s Lover To Death On Public Road; Arrested After CCTV Goes Viral
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